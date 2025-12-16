HOTWORX® Expands into Latin America with Master Franchise Agreement for Mexico

Texas-based franchisee to lead development of 200+ studios in Mexico

The deal will mark the infrared fitness franchise's debut in Latin America and fifth country

First Mexican HOTWORX planned for Monterrey in early 2026

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the revolutionary 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, is proud to announce the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement for Mexico with Karla Ramos, a top-performing multi-unit franchisee in Texas. This milestone marks the brand's first expansion into Latin America and a key step toward its ongoing mission to make HOTWORX accessible to members around the world.

Expanding HOTWORX Across Mexico and Latin America

With plans to develop more than 200 studios across Mexico, Ramos will lead the brand's growth and operations throughout the country. The first location is set to open in Monterrey in the coming months, introducing the patented infrared sauna fitness experience to a new market.

"HOTWORX continues to attract passionate, driven entrepreneurs who believe in our mission to deliver innovative, results-driven fitness experiences," said Stephen P. Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "Karla embodies the leadership, discipline, and dedication that define our brand. Her success as a franchisee in Texas and her deep understanding of Mexican business and culture make her the perfect partner to lead our expansion into Latin America."

From Luxury Retail to Infrared Fitness

A native of Mexico City and longtime Texas resident, Ramos brings a diverse background spanning international business, retail operations, and family entrepreneurship. After earning a degree in International Business and working for luxury brands such as Coach and David Yurman on Rodeo Drive, she transitioned to managing retail operations for Omni Resorts. Eventually, Ramos returned home to Laredo, Texas, where she applied her expertise in finance and operations, as well as her background in international business, to the family's customs brokerage company in one of the largest import/export hubs in the U.S.

Her path to HOTWORX began in 2022 when she opened her first studio in New Braunfels, Texas, quickly surpassing 500 members. She later opened a second studio in Laredo, becoming one of the fastest franchisees in system history to reach the coveted 1,000-member milestone.

"From the first time I stepped into a HOTWORX sauna, I knew this was a concept that would change people's lives," said Ramos. "Mexico is ready for something innovative, efficient, and wellness-focused, and I'm proud to bring this opportunity to the country where I was born. This is about empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs while also helping people live stronger, healthier lives."

Building a Foundation for Growth in Mexico

Ramos' Laredo studio will serve as the flagship training and support center for franchisees in Mexico. Drawing on her operational experience and passion for organization, she plans to work closely with the HOTWORX corporate team to establish a strong foundation for future growth by focusing on marketing, sales, and franchise support.

As HOTWORX continues its expansion in the U.S. and abroad, Mexico represents a major step in the brand's global development strategy. Following recent growth in Dubai, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Ireland, HOTWORX remains on track to continue adding international markets in 2026 and beyond.

"Expanding into Mexico is a natural evolution for HOTWORX," added Smith. "Our system's strength lies in empowering talented entrepreneurs like Karla to scale the brand globally while maintaining the consistency and innovation that set HOTWORX apart."

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net. For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

