HOTWORX Celebrates Significant Milestone with 700 Locations Opening in 7 Years

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX , the innovative infrared fitness studio franchise, is proud to announce a significant achievement of 700 studios open just seven years after the brand's founding. This milestone solidifies HOTWORX's position as one of the fastest-growing fitness brands in the world.

"This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in fitness," said Stephen Smith, CEO of HOTWORX. "Reaching 700 locations in just seven years showcases the passion and success of our franchisees and the enthusiasm of our members for a unique fitness experience that delivers real results. It's incredible to see how far we've come, but this is just the beginning as we continue to transform the industry and inspire healthier lifestyles worldwide."

The Health & Fitness Association 's annual report recognized HOTWORX as the second fastest-growing fitness brand based off global unit growth between 2022 and 2023. During this period, HOTWORX grew from 409 to 585 locations — a remarkable 43% increase – reflecting the widespread demand for its innovative approach to fitness.

HOTWORX's impressive growth has also garnered the attention of major global brands. Companies like Fabletics have taken notice, partnering with HOTWORX to collaborate on exclusive in-studio offerings. This interest from high-profile brands reflects the industry's recognition of HOTWORX as a game-changer in the fitness space.

The newest HOTWORX location in Hanford, Calif., is owned by a team of local entrepreneurs — retired NFL All-Pro Lorenzo Neal, and health educator Kayla Wilson. With backgrounds in health, fitness, and education, the ownership team is passionate about helping Hanford residents achieve their wellness goals through innovative, efficient workouts.

HOTWORX features both 30-minute Isometric workouts – such as yoga, Pilates, and Barre – as well as 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – like cycling and rowing – in its patented infrared saunas. Each studio also includes a Functional Exercise (FX) Zone, allowing for cross-training routines to include weight lifting. Utilizing a virtual instruction business model, HOTWORX offers members secure access to fitness 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 700 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

