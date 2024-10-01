HOTWORX® Expands its Franchising Opportunities into Canada

24-Hour Infrared Fitness Studio Looks to Plant Roots and Partner with Entrepreneurs Over the Northern Border

MARRERO, La., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX ® – a thriving fitness franchise that offers members unlimited 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed infrared sauna workouts – is excited to announce that, for the very first time, the brand's franchise opportunities are now available to Canadian entrepreneurs wanting to be among the first to stake their claim with one of the fitness industry's most recognizable and science-backed modalities.

HOTWORX is a thriving fitness franchise that offers members unlimited, 24-hour access to a variety of virtually instructed infrared sauna workouts. HOTWORX features both 30-minute Isometric workouts – such as yoga, Pilates, and Barre – as well as 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – like cycling and rowing – in its patented infrared saunas. For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net.

HOTWORX features both 30-minute Isometric workouts – such as yoga, Pilates, and Barre – as well as 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – like cycling and rowing – in its patented infrared saunas. Each studio also includes a Functional Exercise (FX) Zone, allowing for cross-training routines to include weight lifting. Utilizing a virtual instruction business model, HOTWORX offers members secure access to fitness 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

With over 700 operating franchise locations around the world – including in the U.S., Ireland, Saudi Arabia, and UAE – the efficacy and sustainability of the HOTWORX business model has been proven time and again.

"We are actively seeking fitness-minded owners who want to be part of the HOTWORX world," said Stephen Smith, founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "Our franchise has revolutionized the fitness industry by providing the ultimate hot exercise experience with our patented, infrared workout sauna; propelling HOTWORX into a leading position in the health and fitness category. This expansion is intended to bring the HOTWORX experience to more people than ever."

This expansion news comes following the brand's annual franchise conference, where HOTWORX announced several upgrades to the brand experience for both members and franchise owners, including updates to its patented Thunder Row machine and an introduction to new franchise system support structures to streamline the operation of studios around the globe.

"Our entrance into the Canadian market is coming at an incredibly exciting time for the franchise," Smith continued. "The team has worked tirelessly to make HOTWORX more experiential and top-tier than at any other point in its history. Canadian consumers will soon be able to step foot in studios that maximize the workout experience, and help them in becoming the best versions of themselves – whatever that may look like for each individual."

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net . For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising .

ABOUT HOTWORX®

HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program that utilizes infrared heat absorption to deliver a virtual exercise experience. Participants can engage in a 30-minute Isometric workout or a dynamic 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session, benefitting from the deep, detoxifying sweat induced by the penetrating infrared heat and the muscle contraction associated with isometric postures. Distinguished by its patented sauna, HOTWORX combines heat, infrared energy, and exercise in a unique "3D Training" approach, setting it apart from other fitness programs. Sessions can be conveniently booked through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, offering a secure and accessible way to schedule appointments. With its headquarters in Marrero, LA, HOTWORX boasts a presence in over 675 studios around the world.

