HOTWORX® Raises Over $63,000 for Veterans and Military Women Battling Breast Cancer

Through the brand's 2025 "Workouts for Heroes" campaign, donations were gathered from members, franchisees and the corporate office

Proceeds split evenly between Sacred Mountain Retreat Center and National Breast Cancer Foundation's Military Women's Patient Relief Fund

HOTWORX recognizes top-performing studios for leading local fundraising efforts

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the revolutionary 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, today announced the successful conclusion of its 2025 Workouts for Heroes campaign, raising a total of $63,253.42 to support U.S. veterans and military women battling breast cancer.

Funds raised through the two-month nationwide initiative have been split evenly between the Sacred Mountain Retreat Center (SMRC) and the National Breast Cancer Foundation's (NBCF) Military Women's Patient Relief Fund, with each organization receiving $31,626.71 to further their missions.

"These numbers represent far more than dollars raised. They represent thousands of individual acts of generosity from our members, franchisees, and corporate team," said Stephen P. Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "Workouts for Heroes continues to show what's possible when an entire fitness community comes together with purpose. We're incredibly proud to support organizations that are making a real, tangible difference in the lives of veterans and military women."

The campaign united HOTWORX's Workouts for Heroes and annual Breast Cancer Awareness initiatives, mobilizing members, franchisees, and the corporate team nationwide through Dedication Ribbons, limited-edition pink merchandise, and a meaningful corporate match, demonstrating a truly systemwide commitment to giving back.

Proceeds benefiting SMRC will help fund restorative retreats designed to support the physical and emotional healing of veterans and first responders. Donations to NBCF's Military Women's Patient Relief Fund will assist military women undergoing breast cancer treatment by helping cover essential non-medical expenses such as childcare, transportation, and lodging.

Top Studio Fundraising Efforts

HOTWORX recognized standout studios across the system whose local efforts helped drive the campaign's nationwide success, with the Clive, Iowa (University Ave) location emerging as a top studio fundraiser, followed by the Gonzales, Louisiana, and Roswell, New Mexico, studio locations.

"Our members showed up in such a big way for this campaign," said Katie McDonald, franchise owner of the HOTWORX Clive (University Ave) location. "It was inspiring to see our community rally together to support veterans and military women facing incredibly difficult circumstances. This is what HOTWORX is all about: strength, compassion, and community."

With studios nationwide participating, the 2025 Workouts for Heroes campaign reinforced HOTWORX's commitment to building healthier, stronger communities both inside and outside the sauna. For more information about HOTWORX and its charitable initiatives, visit hotworx.net. To find your nearest studio, visit hotworx.net/locations.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 400,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

