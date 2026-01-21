HOTWORX Surges to No. 58 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500®

Infrared Fitness Brand Climbs 37 Spots Year-Over-Year as Demand for Efficient, Tech-Driven Workouts Accelerates

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the revolutionary 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, has been named No. 58 on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious 2026 Franchise 500® list. The ranking represents a significant jump from No. 95 in 2025, reinforcing the brand's rapid growth, strong franchisee performance, and expanding global footprint just eight years after launching in 2017.

"This recognition speaks to the strength of our model and the passion of our franchisees," said Stephen Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "We've always known that infrared training would change the way people think about fitness. Seeing HOTWORX climb the Franchise 500 validates the work happening every day inside our studios and the momentum we're building for the future."

How Entrepreneur Evaluates Franchise Excellence

For years, the Franchise 500® has served as the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, widely regarded as the gold standard for evaluating franchise opportunities. HOTWORX's placement reflects strong performance across key metrics including unit growth, financial strength and stability, franchisee support, brand power, and operational and marketing systems.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor in Chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

Recognition That Reflects System-Wide Strength

HOTWORX's upward momentum is further reinforced by additional national recognitions from Entrepreneur in 2025, including:

No. 15 – Fastest-Growing Franchises

No. 57 – Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners

No. 75 – Top Franchises for Veterans

Built around 24-hour access, virtually instructed workouts, and patented infrared sauna technology, HOTWORX has carved out a differentiated position at the intersection of fitness, recovery, and wellness. The brand's scalable model continues to resonate with both first-time and multi-unit franchisees seeking resilient business opportunities in a competitive marketplace.

HOTWORX's rise in the 2026 ranking reflects the strength of its franchise system and the growing consumer demand for efficient, results-driven fitness experiences.

To view HOTWORX in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net. For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 250,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

