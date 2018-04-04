Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum

Interoperability between Renaissance Flow 360, an assessment-driven instruction and practice solution, and HMH's next generation math and English language arts curricula will deliver an integrated teaching and learning solution that empowers educators. By producing a growth measure for each student that is predictive of performance on high stakes tests and, for the first time, deeply connected to instructional resources in the core curriculum, the strategic partnership gives educators more time and support to focus on differentiating instruction.

Together, Renaissance assessment tools and HMH curriculum will offer ongoing recommendations for flexible grouping based on areas where students require additional support or have achieved mastery and need new challenges. Additionally, teachers will be able to derive insight from a unified set of data to demonstrate student proficiency of subject matter in the context of state standards.

"We're thrilled to partner with Renaissance to build a unique integrated solution that will extend educators' capabilities by providing access to actionable data about their students' progress as they deepen their math and literacy skills," said Rose Else-Mitchell, Chief Learning Officer, HMH. "By combining research-based instructional design, insightful benchmarking and a world-class user experience, we can help teachers and school leaders drive growth at all levels – opening the door for greater equity and increased success for learners."

"We're very pleased to collaborate with HMH, one of the world's foremost instructional companies, to transform personalized learning in core curriculum," said Mike Evans, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance. "By working with HMH, we are creating a solution that gives educators a full picture of their students' math and literacy performance. This is what our partnership with HMH is all about—breaking down technology barriers to empower educators with insights that drive student outcomes."

Renaissance Flow 360 will be integrated with HMH's teaching and learning platform, Ed: Your Friend in Learning, and will seamlessly leverage data from every digital learning opportunity within HMH's next generation math and ELA curricula which will provide teachers with:

Interim testing that yields growth measures predictive of performance on high stakes tests and aligned with state standards

Formative assessments that help teachers be more effective and efficient and not waste precious instructional time

Grouping recommendations for targeted, specific differentiation, meeting every student's needs and accelerating growth

Objective views of student progress throughout the academic year to validate the learning investment made by districts and schools

HMH and Renaissance will provide professional learning to help educators implement these integrated assessment solutions and curricula to drive student outcomes and growth in their classrooms.

Renaissance Flow 360 drives personalized learning by bridging assessment to practice and instructional resources. It also provides centralized data on student mastery to give teachers and administrators the actionable insights they need to help every student grow.

HMH's next generation math, reading, and literature programs will be available for implementation in 2019, and are rooted in learning science, research-based instructional design, and pedagogy to boost student achievement.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Renaissance

Renaissance® is a leader in pre-K-12 learning analytics, enabling educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance's solutions facilitate the ability to analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters—creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey—from year to year and throughout a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.renaissance.com.

