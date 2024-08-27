Houndsy Celebrates Shopify's 10k Milestone Award

Bootstrapped Dog Care Startup Recognized for Reaching 10,000 Lifetime Orders, Reflecting Its Growing Impact in the Pet Care Industry.

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houndsy, the innovative pet brand dedicated to providing stylish and functional dog feeding solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 10k Orders Milestone Award from Shopify. This achievement recognizes Houndsy's success in reaching 10,000 lifetime orders, a significant milestone that underscores the brand's growing impact in the pet care industry.

Founded with a mission to enhance dog care through convenient and beautiful feeding solutions, Houndsy has quickly gained recognition for its unique approach to functional pet furniture. The brand's kibble dispensers, featuring a sleek mid-century modern design, have become a favorite among dog owners looking for both style and functionality. Available in standard and elevated versions, these dispensers cater to dogs of all sizes, offering ergonomic feeding positions while also preventing overfeeding with user-friendly mechanisms.

"Our journey with Shopify has been incredible, and reaching 10,000 lifetime orders is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and moreso, to our dedicated customers," said Pavan Bapu, Co-Founder of Houndsy. "At Houndsy, we are committed to providing dog owners with products that simplify the dog feeding experience and make it beautiful too. This milestone motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in dog care."

"We wouldn't have been able to achieve this milestone without the help of our partners," says Bapu. "Our R&D firm (Informal), 3PL (Red Stag Fulfillment), web development partner (Foxbox Digital) and brand protection agency (MarqVision)."

Houndsy's success is built on a foundation of quality and safety, with all products made from BPA-free materials and designed with the utmost care for the dogs' well-being. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in its comprehensive support and commitment to continuous improvement based on customer feedback.

As Houndsy celebrates this milestone, the brand remains focused on its mission to combine stylish design with practical functionality, making dog care more manageable and enjoyable for dog owners everywhere.

About Houndsy

Houndsy is a leading brand in the dog care industry, offering innovative feeding solutions that blend style and functionality. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Houndsy's products are designed to enhance the lives of dogs and their owners alike. From its patented kibble dispensers to its focus on modern design, Houndsy is dedicated to setting new standards in dog care.

