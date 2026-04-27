Hourglass International Introduces Nusa200™: A USA-Made Nitrile Exam Glove Engineered for Efficiency, Comfort, and Reliable Protection

200-count packaging and domestic manufacturing make Nusa200™ a smart choice for medical, dental, research, and laboratory professionals.

LITTLETON, Colo., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourglass International, a specialty PPE solutions provider with over 20 years of industry expertise, today announced the launch of the Nusa200™ - a powder-free, latex-free nitrile exam glove proudly manufactured in the United States. Designed for everyday critical-use applications across medical, dental, research, and laboratory environments, the Nusa200™ sets a new benchmark for quality, convenience, and domestic reliability.

U.S.A. manufacturing makes Nusa200 Nitrile Exam Gloves a smart choice for medical, dental, and laboratory professionals. Post this Nusa200 Nitrile Exam Gloves Made in the U.S.A.

In an era of global supply chain uncertainty, Nusa200™ offers procurement teams and end-users a dependable, American-made alternative without sacrificing the performance features that professionals demand.

"The Nusa200™ is something we're genuinely proud of - not just as a product, but as a statement. Manufacturing in the United States means we control every step of the quality process, and it means our customers aren't at the mercy of overseas shipping delays, port backlogs, or foreign supply disruptions. That matters," says Stephen Atwood, company President. "We've seen what happens to PPE supply chains when they're stretched thin, and the Nusa200™ is our answer to that problem. We believe American-made nitrile at this quality level, in a 200-count format, is exactly what the market has been asking for. We're proud to deliver it."

Built for the Demands of Daily Use

The Nusa200™ is designed with three core priorities: protection, dexterity, and workspace efficiency:

Made in the USA - Every Nusa200™ glove is domestically manufactured, ensuring uncompromising quality control and supply chain stability

- Every Nusa200™ glove is domestically manufactured, ensuring uncompromising quality control and supply chain stability Durable Nitrile - Provides reliable barrier protection and puncture resistance across a wide range of clinical and lab applications

- Provides reliable barrier protection and puncture resistance across a wide range of clinical and lab applications Textured Fingertips - Engineered for enhanced grip and tactile sensitivity, supporting confident handling even with small instruments or delicate materials

- Engineered for enhanced grip and tactile sensitivity, supporting confident handling even with small instruments or delicate materials Latex-Free & Powder-Free - Eliminates latex sensitization risk and reduces contamination concerns for both wearers and patients

- Eliminates latex sensitization risk and reduces contamination concerns for both wearers and patients 200-Count Box Design - Space-efficient packaging means fewer refills, a more organized workstation, and less operational interruption during high-volume shifts

Sizing & Packaging

Available in sizes XS to XL. Sizes XS to Large are packed 200 per box. Size XL is packed 180 per box.

Applications: Medical, Dental, Research, Laboratory, and general-purpose exam and procedure environments.

Availability

The Nusa200™ is available now through our distribution partners. Pricing is available through your distributor representative. For product inquiries, visit hourglass-intl.com or contact Hourglass International directly at [email protected].

Request a Sample (U.S. Only): https://hourglass-intl.com/product/nusa200/#request-sample

Hourglass International is a specialty glove and PPE solutions provider with over 20 years of expertise in the PPE industry. From material identification to supply chain strategy, Hourglass International partners with manufacturers, distributors, and end-users to deliver the right protection for every critical application. Learn more at hourglass-intl.com.

SOURCE Hourglass International, Inc.