Hourglass International Launches RenuCycle™: A Brand-Agnostic PPE Recycling Program Designed to Keep Disposable PPE Out of Landfills

From dental offices to semiconductor labs, RenuCycle gives every industry a simple, cost-effective path to responsible PPE disposal.

LITTLETON, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourglass International, a specialty PPE solutions provider with over 20 years of industry experience, today announced the launch of RenuCycle — a groundbreaking PPE waste management program that transforms how businesses across industries handle disposable personal protective equipment. Available now through distributors, RenuCycle offers a streamlined, eco-friendly alternative to landfill disposal for gloves, masks, gowns, and more.

RenuCycle gives every industry a simple, cost-effective path to responsible PPE disposal. Post this RenuCycle - Green Giant and PPE Pillar (PRNewsfoto/Hourglass International, Inc.)

"The launch of RenuCycle reflects something we've believed for a long time — that the PPE industry has a responsibility beyond the point of sale," said Zach Atwood of Hourglass International. "Simply put, gloves are what we do. We've dedicated the last 20 years to understanding the ins and outs of the glove industry. Whether you need support identifying the right materials for your specs, or want to understand the supply chain implications of shifting to a new product, we are eager to share our industry knowledge. RenuCycle is the next step in that commitment."

With billions of units of PPE disposed of annually across healthcare, research, manufacturing, and beyond, the industry has long lacked an accessible, scalable recycling solution. RenuCycle changes that — and critically, it accepts PPE from any brand, not just Hourglass International products.

How RenuCycle Works

RenuCycle provides purpose-built collection containers that ship flat and are available in two sizes to fit any workspace:

PPE Pillar (11" x 11" x 40") Item # RC113 | Ships flat in bundles of 3, ideal for smaller facilities or individual departments

Green Giant (48" x 40" x 36") Item # RC433 | Ships flat with box and lid, designed for high-volume operations

Businesses order their collection containers through a partnered distributor, fill them with used PPE, and send them back for recycling - no complex logistics or specialized training required.

What RenuCycle Accepts

RenuCycle supports a wide range of PPE categories across virtually every regulated industry:

Gloves — Nitrile, latex, and vinyl exam and cleanroom gloves

Face Masks — N95, N99, CN95, CN99, FN95, FN99

Sterile Wrappings — From dental, veterinary, and healthcare use

Boot & Shoe Covers

Hoods & Caps — Surgical hoods, bouffant caps, surgical caps

Fabrics — PP5 and PE non-woven fabrics, meltdown fabrics, and clean/unused non-woven materials

Gowns & Scrubs — Isolation gowns, surgical gowns, disposable scrubs, protective overalls

Plastics — PP5 plastic bottles from PPE and hospital manufacturing

Note: PPE contaminated with acidic, toxic, caustic, or infectious chemicals (e.g., sulfuric acid, mercury, sodium hydroxide, E. coli) cannot be accepted. Questions about specific chemicals? Email [email protected].

Key Benefits

Environmental Impact — Every container filled is PPE diverted from a landfill, directly contributing to a healthier planet

Ease of Use — Designed to be hassle-free for businesses of all sizes, from single-location clinics to multi-site manufacturers

Cost Effective — An economically viable solution that doesn't require overhauling existing waste management workflows

Inclusive Recycling — Accepts all brands of PPE, maximizing the program's environmental reach across the industry

Availability

RenuCycle collection containers are available now through distributors in the United States and Canada. Pricing is available through your distributor representative. For program inquiries, visit renucycle.com or email the RenuCycle team directly at [email protected].

Hourglass International is a specialty glove and PPE solutions provider with over 20 years of expertise in the PPE industry. From material identification to supply chain strategy, Hourglass International partners with manufacturers, distributors, and end-users to deliver the right protection for every critical application. Learn more at https://hourglass-intl.com.

SOURCE Hourglass International, Inc.