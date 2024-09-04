House Doctors Introduces Certified 'Aging in Place' Services Nationwide

Leading Handyman and Home Improvement Franchise Rolls Out New Services Ensuring Safety and Comfort for Aging Homeowners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House Doctors , a Premium Service Brand specializing in handyman services, home repairs and improvements, announced today the nationwide rollout of its of its "Aging in Place" service offering. The program is designed to help seniors live independently in their homes for as long as possible through certified home modifications that ensure safety, accessibility, and comfort.

House Doctors, in collaboration with Age Safe America, is certifying its entire network of franchisees to enhance safety and accessibility in homes, allowing aging Americans to remain comfortably in their own homes as they age. Premium Service Brands is the home for home services in the franchise space, providing each franchisee with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business journey. (PRNewsfoto/Premium Service Brands)

House Doctors has long provided aging in place work through one-off projects. After identifying a growing market need that aligns with the brand's values, the company decided to formally expand its services in this area. The initiative began in November 2023 and gained momentum with the appointment of brand lead, Ann Lilly, to oversee the national rollout, which has since been successfully piloted in six states.

"Our decision to fully embrace the aging in place market came from both personal experiences and industry insights," said Ann Lilly, Brand Lead of House Doctors. "For many families, helping a loved one remain in the comfort of their own home is not just a financial decision, it's about dignity and quality of life. We wanted to offer a trusted solution backed by certification and expertise."

House Doctors selected Age Safe America as its certification partner due to the organization's rigorous standards, including background checks and specialized training, which reinforce the trust customers place in House Doctors when inviting service providers into their homes. Now, all franchisees are required to undergo this certification, ensuring that every location delivers consistent, high-quality aging in place solutions.

Key features of the new service include:

Installation of grab bars, ramps, and other accessibility enhancements.

Home modifications tailored to prevent falls and improve mobility.

Customized solutions that address the unique needs of seniors while maintaining the aesthetic and functionality of their living spaces.

"Aging in place is about more than just making a home safer; it's about creating an environment where seniors can thrive," added Lilly. "Our turnkey approach provides franchisees with all the resources they need, from business plans and marketing strategies to comprehensive training, allowing them to confidently offer these specialized services."

In addition to home modifications, House Doctors plans to introduce a monthly maintenance program aimed at helping seniors maintain their homes over time. The company is also offering flexible financing options and free estimates, ensuring that these essential services are accessible for homeowners of all financial backgrounds.

For more information about House Doctors and its services, please visit www.housedoctors.com . To learn more about Premium Service Brands' franchising opportunities, please visit www.premiumservicebrands.com .

About House Doctors:

For three decades, House Doctors has been a trusted name in handyman services, home repairs, maintenance, and remodeling. As part of the Premium Service Brands family, House Doctors offers a wide range of services from small repairs to large-scale renovations. With a reputation built on trust, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction, the brand is committed to enhancing the quality of life for homeowners across the country. For more information, visit https://housedoctors.com/ .

About Premium Service Brands:

Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and Rooterman. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit www.premiumservicebrands.com .

