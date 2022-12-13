House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Global Market to Reach $5.18 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.4%

Dec 13, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market By Treatment, By Type, By Route of administration, By Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global house dust mite allergy treatment market was valued at $1,481.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5,189.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.
The growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market is driven by increasing in-house allergens, rise in awareness among the population about allergic reactions caused due to various types of allergens, and alarming surge in prevalence of allergy diseases.
According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation, in March 2020, it was observed that dust mites are the leading causes of in-house allergies. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, it was reported that around 70% of allergic reactions are caused due to house dust mite allergen.
In addition, chronic exposure to house dust mites impacts the health of population with asthma, and those who are sensitive and allergic to mites. Thus, the population diagnosed with allergic rhinitis and asthma are more prone to house dust mite allergy. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, it was reported that around 25.2 million population is diagnosed from asthma, globally.
According to the Thermo Fisher Scientific, it was reported that around 90% of population diagnosed with allergic asthma are sensitized to house dust mite allergens. Moreover, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, it was reported that around 60 million population were diagnosed with allergic rhinitis in the U.S. Thus, increase in prevalence of asthma and rhinitis fuels the growth of the house dust mite allergy treatment market.
However, rise in hygiene practices reduces the occurrence of house dust mite allergy, which hampers the growth of the house dust mite treatment market. Furthermore, lack of proper diagnosis of allergy symptoms caused by house dust mites acts as a key deterrent factor for the global market. On the contrary, increase in awareness among population about various treatments available for allergy diseases is expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the market. This has further encouraged many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The global house dust mite treatment market is segmented into treatment, type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of treatment, the market is categorized into antihistamine, immunotherapy, and others. By type, it is bifurcated into prescription and over-the-counter. Depending on route of administration, it is segregated into oral medication and nasal administration. As per distribution channel, it is differentiated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Market Segments
By Treatment
- Antihistamine
- Immunotherapy
- Other
By Type
- Prescription based drugs
- Over the counter drugs
By Route of administration
- Oral medication
- Nasal administration
By Distribution channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- ALK Abello A S
- Allergy Therapeutics PLC
- Bayer AG
- Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merz Pharma GmbH an Co. KGaA
- Sanofi
- Seqirus UK Limited
- Shionogi and Co. Ltd.
Key Findings of the Study
- By treatment, the others segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.
- On the basis of type, prescription-based drugs segment dominated the market in 2021.
- Depending on route of administration, the oral medication segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
- As per distribution channel, hospital pharmacy was the prominent segment in 2021.
- Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: HOUSE DUST MITE ALLERGY TREATMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT
CHAPTER 5: HOUSE DUST MITE ALLERGY TREATMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 6: HOUSE DUST MITE ALLERGY TREATMENT MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
CHAPTER 7: HOUSE DUST MITE ALLERGY TREATMENT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
CHAPTER 8: HOUSE DUST MITE ALLERGY TREATMENT MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdhmic
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article