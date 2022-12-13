House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Global Market to Reach $5.18 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 13.4%

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market By Treatment, By Type, By Route of administration, By Distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global house dust mite allergy treatment market was valued at $1,481.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5,189.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market is driven by increasing in-house allergens, rise in awareness among the population about allergic reactions caused due to various types of allergens, and alarming surge in prevalence of allergy diseases.

According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation, in March 2020, it was observed that dust mites are the leading causes of in-house allergies. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, it was reported that around 70% of allergic reactions are caused due to house dust mite allergen.

In addition, chronic exposure to house dust mites impacts the health of population with asthma, and those who are sensitive and allergic to mites. Thus, the population diagnosed with allergic rhinitis and asthma are more prone to house dust mite allergy. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, it was reported that around 25.2 million population is diagnosed from asthma, globally.



According to the Thermo Fisher Scientific, it was reported that around 90% of population diagnosed with allergic asthma are sensitized to house dust mite allergens. Moreover, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, it was reported that around 60 million population were diagnosed with allergic rhinitis in the U.S. Thus, increase in prevalence of asthma and rhinitis fuels the growth of the house dust mite allergy treatment market.



However, rise in hygiene practices reduces the occurrence of house dust mite allergy, which hampers the growth of the house dust mite treatment market. Furthermore, lack of proper diagnosis of allergy symptoms caused by house dust mites acts as a key deterrent factor for the global market. On the contrary, increase in awareness among population about various treatments available for allergy diseases is expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the market. This has further encouraged many key players to enter emerging markets, thus offering lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The global house dust mite treatment market is segmented into treatment, type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of treatment, the market is categorized into antihistamine, immunotherapy, and others. By type, it is bifurcated into prescription and over-the-counter. Depending on route of administration, it is segregated into oral medication and nasal administration. As per distribution channel, it is differentiated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Segments

By Treatment

Antihistamine

Immunotherapy

Other

By Type

Prescription based drugs

Over the counter drugs

By Route of administration

Oral medication

Nasal administration

By Distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

ALK Abello A S

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

Bayer AG

Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Merz Pharma GmbH an Co. KGaA

Sanofi

Seqirus UK Limited

Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Study

By treatment, the others segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

On the basis of type, prescription-based drugs segment dominated the market in 2021.

Depending on route of administration, the oral medication segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

As per distribution channel, hospital pharmacy was the prominent segment in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

