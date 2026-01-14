House Dust Mite Disease Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of 3.5% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The house dust mite disease market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising global prevalence of allergic rhinitis and asthma linked to indoor allergens. Increasing adoption of allergen-specific immunotherapies, including sublingual tablets, is expanding treatment options and fueling market demand. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as HAL Allergy's PURETHAL Mites, Probelte Pharma's BELTAVAC, Inmunotek's MM09, T-Balance Therapeutics' tregalizumab, and others will further drive the market forward.

House Dust Mite Disease Market Summary

The market size for house dust mite disease was found to be USD 9.2 billion in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China] in 2024.

in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China] in 2024. China accounts for the largest market size for HDMD, compared with the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan, i.e., ~35% of the 7MM + China.

In 2024, the prevalent population of HDMD was estimated at 40 million cases. This prevalence is influenced by widespread exposure to HDM in indoor environments, increasing rates of atopy, urbanization, and changing lifestyles that favour prolonged indoor activities.

Leading house dust mite disease companies, such as HAL Allergy, Probelte Pharma, Inmunotek, T-Balance Therapeutics, and others, are developing new house dust mite disease treatment drugs that can be available in the house dust mite disease market in the coming years.

The promising house dust mite disease therapies in clinical trials include House dust mite allergy vaccine (PURETHAL Mites), Alternaria allergy immunotherapy (BELTAVAC), MM09, Tregalizumab, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the House Dust Mite Disease Market

Rising Asthma Burden: In 2024, the diagnosed prevalent population of asthma in the 7MM was approximately 113 million. This number is expected to rise through 2034, driven by advances in complement biology, improved diagnostics, and wider use of genetic testing, complement assays, and multidisciplinary biopsy evaluation.

Current Sublingual Immunotherapy Options for Allergic Rhinitis: Currently, ODACTRA (ALK-Abelló) and ACTAIR (Stallergenes Greer) are the only available treatments that use a similar way of administration. Both products are well-established options for sublingual allergen immunotherapy in patients with allergic rhinitis.

Mid- to Late-Stage HDM Therapies: Few late- and mid-stage therapies, such as PURETHAL Mites, BELTAVAC, MM09, and tregalizumab, are being evaluated for HDM-induced allergic rhinitis; however, the absence of recent clinical progress, limited efficacy and safety data, and a lack of advanced-stage results make their therapeutic potential and regulatory prospects uncertain relative to established products.

Tregalizumab: A Differentiated Treg-Targeted Asset: Tregalizumab, developed by T-Balance Therapeutics, uniquely activates Tregs with high specificity and a well-defined pharmacokinetic profile, underscoring its innovative therapeutic potential.

House Dust Mite Disease Market Analysis

Management of HDMD is largely centered on symptomatic relief using off-label and supportive therapies, reflecting the lack of approved disease-modifying treatments.

Common treatment options include antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, leukotriene receptor antagonists, and allergen immunotherapy (AIT).

While AIT remains a cornerstone of care, its clinical efficacy varies significantly among patients.

Long treatment durations, suboptimal adherence, and safety concerns, such as the risk of systemic allergic reactions, often limit the real-world utility of AIT.

The HDMD therapeutic landscape is gradually evolving with the development of targeted immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines designed to induce immune tolerance while minimizing adverse effects.

The approval of ODACTRA marked a key milestone as the first sublingual immunotherapy tablet for HDM-induced allergic rhinitis; however, its black-box warning and limited pediatric safety data highlight ongoing challenges in long-term disease control.

Several late-stage candidates, including PURETHAL Mites, BELTAVAC, and MM09, are in development, though publicly available updates are limited, indicating modest recent developmental momentum.

, are in development, though publicly available updates are limited, indicating modest recent developmental momentum. None of these assets has advanced to regulatory submission or commercialization, leaving timelines to market uncertain.

Tregalizumab, currently in mid-stage development, represents a differentiated approach by selectively activating regulatory T cells (Tregs) and is supported by well-characterized pharmacokinetic data, positioning it as a potentially innovative therapy in HDMD.

House Dust Mite Disease Competitive Landscape

The emerging pipeline of HDMD holds a few products in development by prominent key players such as HAL Allergy (PURETHAL Mites), Probelte Pharma (BELTAVAC), Inmunotek (MM09), T-Balance Therapeutics (tregalizumab), and others.

HAL Allergy's PURETHAL Mites is a subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy that employs a chemically modified house dust mite (HDM) extract, Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus and Dermatophagoides farinae, adsorbed onto aluminum hydroxide. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial.

Probelte Pharma's BELTAVAC is a subcutaneous immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of Alternaria mold allergy. Developed by Probelte Pharma, it is a safer allergen immunotherapy based on a Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus dust mite extract that has been chemically altered through glutaraldehyde polymerization. This product is also in Phase III clinical development.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the house dust mite disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the house dust mite disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the House Dust Mite Disease Market

In September 2025, Stallergenes Greer and Nuance Pharma entered into an exclusive long-term partnership to develop and commercialize ACTAIR, Stallergenes Greer's sublingual allergen immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of HDM-induced allergic rhinitis.

In July 2025, Stallergenes Greer and CEOLIA Pharma announced the transition of promotional activities for ACTAIR in Japan. After ending the 2010 license agreement with Shionogi, which had been responsible for developing, registering, and commercializing ACTAIR in Japan, Stallergenes Greer has appointed CEOLIA as its new promotional partner in the country, effective July 3.

In February 2025, the US FDA approved ALK's ODACTRA tablet for use in young children with HDM allergy. ODACTRA is now indicated to treat HDM-induced allergic rhinitis, with or without conjunctivitis, in children aged 5–11 years, in addition to patients aged 12 through 65.

What is House Dust Mite Disease?

House dust mite disease (HDMD) is a chronic allergic condition caused by an immune hypersensitivity to proteins found in the feces and body fragments of house dust mites. These microscopic arthropods thrive in indoor environments, including bedding, carpets, and upholstered furniture. In sensitized individuals, exposure to these allergens triggers an IgE-mediated inflammatory response, leading to symptoms that commonly affect the upper and lower airways, including allergic rhinitis, nasal congestion, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, chronic cough, and asthma exacerbations. HDMD is a major contributor to perennial allergic respiratory disease worldwide, with symptoms often persisting year-round due to continuous indoor exposure, significantly impacting quality of life, sleep, productivity, and long-term respiratory health.

House Dust Mite Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The house dust mite disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current house dust mite disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. HDM allergy is present in up to 90% of Asian atopic patients, far exceeding that which is seen in Western populations, which report a prevalence of only 50 to 70%.

The house dust mite disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Population of HDMD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD

Allergen-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD

Total Treated Cases of HDMD

House Dust Mite Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 8MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, Japan, and China]. House Dust Mite Disease Market CAGR 3.5 % House Dust Mite Disease Market Size in 2024 USD 9.2 Billion Key House Dust Mite Disease Companies HAL Allergy, Probelte Pharma, Inmunotek, T-Balance Therapeutics, ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer, and others Key House Dust Mite Disease Therapies House dust mite allergy vaccine (PURETHAL Mites), Alternaria allergy immunotherapy (BELTAVAC), MM09, Tregalizumab, ODACTRA/ACARIZAX/MITICURE, ACTAIR/ORYLMYTE/AITMYTE, and others

Scope of the House Dust Mite Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: House Dust Mite Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

House Dust Mite Disease current marketed and emerging therapies House Dust Mite Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging House Dust Mite Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging House Dust Mite Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, House Dust Mite Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 House Dust Mite Disease Market Key Insights 2 House Dust Mite Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of HDMD 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 HDMD Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of HDMD by Therapies (%) in the 7MM + China in 2024 6.3 Market Share of HDMD by Therapies (%) in the 7MM + China in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 House Dust Mite Allergic Disorders 7.2.1 Allergic Asthma 7.2.2 Allergic Rhinitis 7.2.3 Atopic Dermatitis 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 8 House Dust Mite Disease Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationales 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Asthma in the 7MM + China 9.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Allergic Rhinitis in the 7MM + China 9.5 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7MM + China 9.6 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the 7MM + China 9.7 The United States 9.7.1 Total Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States 9.7.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States 9.7.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States 9.7.4 Allergen-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of HDMD in the United States 9.7.5 Total Treated Cases of HDMD in the United States 9.8 EU4 and the UK 9.9 Japan 9.10 China 10 House Dust Mite Disease Patient Journey 11 Marketed House Dust Mite Disease Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Dermatophagoides farinae and Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus (ODACTRA/ACARIZAX/MITICURE): ALK-Abello 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 House dust mite allergen extract (ACTAIR/ORYLMYTE/AITMYTE): Stallergenes Greer 12 Emerging House Dust Mite Disease Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 House Dust Mite Allergy Vaccine (PURETHAL Mites): HAL Allergy 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Clinical Development 12.3 Alternaria Allergy Immunotherapy (BELTAVAC): Probelte Pharma 12.4 MM09: Inmunotek 12.5 Tregalizumab: T-Balance Therapeutics 13 HDMD Market: 7MM + China Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Total Market Size of HDM in the 7MM + China 13.3 House Dust Mite Disease Market Outlook 13.4 Conjoint Analysis 13.5 Key House Dust Mite Disease Market Forecast Assumptions 13.6 The United States House Dust Mite Disease Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of HDMD in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of HDMD by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK House Dust Mite Disease Market Size 13.8 Japan House Dust Mite Disease Market Size 13.9 China House Dust Mite Disease Market Size 14 House Dust Mite Disease Market Unmet Needs 15 House Dust Mite Disease Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on House Dust Mite Disease 17 House Dust Mite Disease Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of HDMD Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 House Dust Mite Disease Market Report Methodology

