Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market in the 6MM to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 24.7% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

The macrophage activation syndrome market is experiencing steady growth, driven by broadened treatment options, improved survival outcomes, and the launch of emerging therapies such as targeting SIRP-α/β1/γ (ELA026), targeting Granulocyte-macrophage Colony-stimulating Factor (GM-CSF) (Plonmarlimab), IL-18 inhibitor (Tadekinig alfa), dual IL-1β and IL-18 inhibitor (MAS825), and others.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, macrophage activation syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Summary

The market size for macrophage activation syndrome was found to be USD 110 million in the leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the United Kingdom] in 2024.

The United States accounted for the largest macrophage activation syndrome treatment market size, approximately 91% of the total market size in the 6MM in 2024.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of MAS in the 6MM (US, EU4, and the UK) were about 22,000 in 2024; this number is expected to rise over the forecast period (2025–2034). This growth is driven by an increase in autoimmune, autoinflammatory, and infectious diseases with MAS as a complication.

in 2024; this number is expected to rise over the forecast period (2025–2034). This growth is driven by an increase in autoimmune, autoinflammatory, and infectious diseases with MAS as a complication. Leading macrophage activation syndrome companies, such as Electra Therapeutics, TJ Biopharma, AB2 Bio, Novartis, Deepcure, and others, are developing new macrophage activation syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the macrophage activation syndrome market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new macrophage activation syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the macrophage activation syndrome market in the coming years. The promising macrophage activation syndrome therapies in clinical trials include ELA026, Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234), Tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP), MAS825, and others.

and others. As per the analysis, tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP) is projected to enter the US market by 2026.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market

Rising MAS Prevalence: The number of diagnosed MAS cases is increasing. In a key market region (6MM: US, EU4, UK), diagnosed prevalent cases of MAS were estimated at 22,000 in 2024, with a projected increase through 2034.

The number of diagnosed MAS cases is increasing. In a key market region (6MM: US, EU4, UK), diagnosed prevalent cases of MAS were estimated at in 2024, with a projected increase through 2034. Advances in Diagnostics & Early Detection Protocols: Because MAS can present variably (with overlapping symptoms to other inflammatory/Tinfectious diseases), improved diagnostic awareness, biomarker discovery, and early detection protocols are increasingly prioritized. Early diagnosis enables timely intervention — improving survival and prognosis, thereby increasing the number of treatable patients.

Because MAS can present variably (with overlapping symptoms to other inflammatory/Tinfectious diseases), improved diagnostic awareness, biomarker discovery, and early detection protocols are increasingly prioritized. Early diagnosis enables timely intervention — improving survival and prognosis, thereby increasing the number of treatable patients. Launch of Emerging MAS Drugs: The dynamics of the MAS market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging drugs such as ELA026 (Electra Therapeutics), Plonmarlimab (TJ Biopharma), Tadekinig alfa (AB2 Bio), MAS825 (Novartis), and others.

The dynamics of the MAS market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging drugs such as (Electra Therapeutics), (TJ Biopharma), (AB2 Bio), (Novartis), and others. Advances in Targeted Immunomodulatory Drug Classes: Novel drug classes, including JAK inhibitors, anti-IFN antibodies, and IL-1/IL-6 blockers, represent opportunities for differentiated, targeted treatments.

Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Analysis

Macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) is a potentially life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition, making early recognition and rapid treatment initiation critical.

is a potentially life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition, making early recognition and rapid treatment initiation critical. Early use of immunomodulatory therapies has been shown to reduce mortality in both pediatric and adult patients.

has been shown to reduce mortality in both pediatric and adult patients. Glucocorticoids remain the cornerstone of MAS management, although the use of additional immunosuppressive and biologic agents has increased over time.

of MAS management, although the use of additional immunosuppressive and biologic agents has increased over time. Systemic corticosteroids , often in combination with cyclosporine A , are commonly used as first-line therapy.

, often in combination with , are commonly used as first-line therapy. In refractory MAS , cytokine-targeted biologics (e.g., anakinra ) are increasingly preferred over conventional cytotoxic agents such as etoposide .

, cytokine-targeted biologics (e.g., ) are increasingly preferred over conventional cytotoxic agents such as . Due to its heterogeneous clinical presentation , MAS may be underdiagnosed, particularly in children with infectious or inflammatory diseases.

, MAS may be underdiagnosed, particularly in children with infectious or inflammatory diseases. GAMIFANT (emapalumab) is currently the first and only FDA-approved monotherapy for adult and pediatric patients (including neonates) with HLH/MAS associated with known or suspected Still's disease , including systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), who have: an inadequate response or intolerance to glucocorticoids, or recurrent MAS episodes

is currently the for adult and pediatric patients (including neonates) with , including systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA), who have: an inadequate response or intolerance to glucocorticoids, or recurrent MAS episodes This approval marks a significant milestone , introducing the first targeted therapy for this severe hyperinflammatory disorder.

, introducing the first targeted therapy for this severe hyperinflammatory disorder. Despite recent advances, no therapies are approved specifically for MAS itself , underscoring a substantial unmet medical need .

, underscoring a substantial . This therapeutic gap creates a meaningful opportunity for emerging targeted agents, such as Tadekinig alfa, ELA026, Plonmarlimab, and MAS825, to shape future clinical practice, influence regulatory pathways, and potentially establish first-in-class treatments for MAS.

Macrophage Activation Syndrome Competitive Landscape

The MAS drugs in clinical trials include ELA026 (Electra Therapeutics), Plonmarlimab (TJ Biopharma), Tadekinig alfa (AB2 Bio), MAS825 (Novartis), and others.

Electra Therapeutics' ELA026 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to target Signal Regulatory Proteins (SIRPs) expressed on the surface of myeloid cells and T lymphocytes, enabling the selective elimination of disease-driving immune cells. This innovative mechanism offers potential therapeutic value across a broad range of conditions.

AB2 Bio's Tadekinig alfa is a novel recombinant form of human interleukin-18 binding protein (IL-18BP) that neutralizes IL-18, a key pro-inflammatory cytokine. In healthy individuals, excess endogenous IL-18BP maintains systemic free IL-18 at undetectable levels. Tadekinig alfa is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial.

In January 2025, AB2 Bio announced an option and licensing agreement with Nippon Shinyaku covering the United States. Under this agreement, Nippon Shinyaku holds exclusive commercialization rights for Tadekinig alfa in its lead indication, primary monogenic IL-18–driven hyperinflammatory syndrome associated with NLRC4 mutations and XIAP deficiency, across the US, including Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. AB2 Bio retains rights for all other indications within these territories, as well as for all indications outside the US. AB2 Bio continues to advance preparations for submission of a US Biologics License Application (BLA) for Tadekinig alfa in this indication.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the macrophage activation syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the macrophage activation syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market

In October 2025, ELA026 received BTD by the US FDA and European Medicines Agency Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for sHLH.

ELA026 received BTD by the US FDA and European Medicines Agency Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for sHLH. In October 2025, Electra Therapeutics announced an oversubscribed USD 183 million Series C financing. The round was co-led by Nextech and EQT Life Sciences, with participation from new investors Sanofi, HBM Healthcare Investments, and Mubadala Capital, as well as existing investors OrbiMed, Redmile Group, New Leaf Venture Partners, Westlake BioPartners, Cormorant Asset Management, Blue Owl Capital, and RA Capital Management.

What is Macrophage Activation Syndrome?

Macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) is a rare, severe, and potentially life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition characterized by uncontrolled activation and proliferation of macrophages and T lymphocytes, leading to a cytokine storm. It is most commonly associated with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA) and adult-onset Still's disease. Still, it can also occur in the context of infections, malignancies, or other autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders. MAS results in excessive immune-mediated tissue damage and is marked by clinical features such as persistent high fever, hepatosplenomegaly, cytopenias, liver dysfunction, coagulopathy, and markedly elevated inflammatory markers, particularly ferritin. Prompt recognition and aggressive immunosuppressive treatment are critical, as MAS can rapidly progress to multi-organ failure if left untreated.

Macrophage Activation Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The macrophage activation syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current macrophage activation syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. MAS spans both pediatric and adult populations, occurring most frequently in children with sJIA and KD. In contrast, adult cases are more common in AOSD, SLE, and secondary triggers such as infections or malignancies.

The macrophage activation syndrome treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of SLE

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of AOSD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of sJIA

Total Incident Population of Kawasaki Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS

Total Treated Cases of MAS

Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market CAGR (6MM) 24.7 % Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Size in 2024 in 6MM USD 110 Million Key Macrophage Activation Syndrome Companies Electra Therapeutics, TJ Biopharma, AB2 Bio, Novartis, Deepcure, Sobi, and others Key Macrophage Activation Syndrome Therapies ELA026, Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234), Tadekinig alfa (r-hIL-18BP), MAS825, GAMIFANT, and others

Scope of the Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Macrophage Activation Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Macrophage Activation Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Macrophage Activation Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Macrophage Activation Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Macrophage Activation Syndrome (MAS) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 MAS Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of MAS by Therapies (%) in the 6MM in 2024 6.3 Market Share of MAS by Therapies (%) in the 6MM in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 MAS Diseases 7.2.1 AOSD 7.2.2 sJIA 7.2.3 SLE 7.2.4 Kawasaki Disease 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Major Triggers of sHLH 7.5 Pathogenesis 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Diagnostic Guidelines 8 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of SLE in the 7MM 9.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of AOSD in the 7MM 9.5 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of sJIA in the 7MM 9.6 Total Incident Population of Kawasaki Disease in the 7MM 9.7 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS in the 7MM 9.8 The United States 9.8.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS in the United States 9.8.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of MAS in the United States 9.8.3 Total Treated Cases of MAS in the United States 9.9 EU4 and the UK 9.10 Japan 10 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Patient Journey 11 Marketed Macrophage Activation Syndrome Therapies 11.1 Details of Marketed Therapy 11.2 Emapalumab-lzsg (GAMIFANT): Sobi 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst Views 12 Emerging Macrophage Activation Syndrome Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 ELA026: Electra Therapeutics 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.2.6 ELA026-specific response 12.3 Plonmarlimab (TJM2/TJ003234): TJ Biopharma/I-Mab Biopharma (NovaBridge Biosciences) 12.4 Tadekinig Alfa (r-hIL-18BP): AB2 Bio 12.4.6 Tadekinig alfa-Specific response 12.5 MAS825: Novartis 13 MAS Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of MAS in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market 13.6.1 Total Market Size of MAS in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of MAS by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Size 13.7 Japan Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Size 14 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Unmet Needs 15 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on Macrophage Activation Syndrome 17 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.2.6 Japan 17.3 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of MAS Therapy 18 Bibliography 19 Macrophage Activation Syndrome Market Report Methodology

