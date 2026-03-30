House Members Urge CMS to Take Action on Payment Policy for Urgent Care Centers

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A bipartisan group of Members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including 11 members from the Committees of jurisdiction along with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) urging the Agency to move from discussion to action on payment policy for Urgent Care Centers.

In the letter to CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, MD, House Members point to CMS's own recent solicitations for stakeholder input on the role Urgent Care Centers can play in relieving emergency department crowding and improving system capacity. After two consecutive years of requesting feedback through the Physician Fee Schedule, the lawmakers emphasize that the time has come for CMS to propose concrete policy changes.

"This letter reflects growing bipartisan recognition that Urgent Care is essential to improving access and lowering costs," said Steve Sellars, CEO of the Urgent Care Association. "Urgent Care centers reduce pressure on emergency departments while delivering high-quality care at a fraction of the cost. We're committed to ensuring the voice of operators and patients is heard as CMS considers next steps."

The letter highlights extensive research and real-world experience of Urgent Care operators serving millions of patients each year, showing that many nonemergent visits currently treated in hospital emergency departments could be safely and effectively handled in Urgent Care centers at significantly lower cost. Members cite ongoing emergency department overcrowding, long wait times, staff burnout, and higher overall healthcare spending as persistent challenges that Urgent Care is well positioned to help address.

House Members also underscore access gaps, noting that Urgent Care centers are not yet available in many communities that would benefit most, including rural and underserved areas. They encourage CMS to consider policies that better support Urgent Care as an alternative site of care for Medicare beneficiaries and Medicaid enrollees with non‑emergent needs.

"We support CMS elevating Urgent Care centers to provide Medicare beneficiaries and Medicaid enrollees with alternatives to emergency departments," the letter states, calling on the Agency to propose and finalize meaningful policy changes this year.

The signatories conclude by expressing their willingness to continue working with CMS to expand access to appropriate care settings while reducing unnecessary emergency department utilization and overall healthcare spending.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is a trade association representing leaders, clinicians and suppliers in the field of on-demand, consumer-focused health care. UCA advances the field through Advocacy, education, research and collaboration, helping Urgent Care organizations deliver high-quality, accessible care to millions of patients each year. For more information, visit www.urgentcareassociation.org.

Contact: Kristin Rastatter

Urgent Care Association

331-207-6122

[email protected]

SOURCE Urgent Care Association