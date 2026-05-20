House of CJ returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - the best of Korean beauty, food, spirit and cinematic tech all under one roof!

CJ Group to donate $1000 per birdie to Dallas' Momentous Institute, supporting mental health

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May 20, 2026 - CJ Group, the Korean conglomerate behind an army of lifestyle brands, is bringing back House of CJ, a massive 8,000-square-foot multi-sensory experience where visitors can explore the vibrant world of K-beauty, K-food, K-spirit, and K-cinematic technology, to the CJ CUP Byron Nelson PGA tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

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Strategically set along the 18th hole fairway, golf fans can step off the fairways and into the heart of Korean culture. This immersive space opens Wednesday, May 20 through Sunday, May 24 from 9AM CT to 5PM CT and will feature:

K-Beauty: Olive Young, Korea's premier health and beauty retailer presents a Protection & Recovery Care station. Designed to keep fans hydrated and shielded from the Texas sun, the activation offers essential suncare solutions, with opportunities to win exclusive Olive Young field hats and soothing face sheet masks.

Olive Young, Korea's premier health and beauty retailer presents a Protection & Recovery Care station. Designed to keep fans hydrated and shielded from the Texas sun, the activation offers essential suncare solutions, with opportunities to win exclusive Olive Young field hats and soothing face sheet masks. K-Food: Indulge in the bold flavors of bibigo ramyun alongside freshly baked pastries and premium coffee from Tous les Jours. Win a personalized bag of bibigo mandus after joining a trending TikTok Challenge or capture the perfect moment at the immersive, larger-than-life mandu photo wall.

Indulge in the bold flavors of bibigo ramyun alongside freshly baked pastries and premium coffee from Tous les Jours. Win a personalized bag of bibigo mandus after joining a trending TikTok Challenge or capture the perfect moment at the immersive, larger-than-life mandu photo wall. K-Cocktails: Experience the new Korean premium spirit brand jari ahead of its official US launch in the second half of this year by sampling a menu of four distinct, handcrafted cocktails that showcase the sophistication of modern Korean cocktail culture.

Experience the new Korean premium spirit brand jari ahead of its official US launch in the second half of this year by sampling a menu of four distinct, handcrafted cocktails that showcase the sophistication of modern Korean cocktail culture. K-Cinematic technology: Step into a 270-degree panoramic cinematic journey watching a rotation of concerts, trailers, and film highlights, including the highly anticipated glimpses of Toy Story 5, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

"House of CJ is a unique space that allows us to build authentic connections with our customers. For a diversified organization like CJ, this experience creates a powerful synergy where our culinary, beauty, and entertainment brands can come to life together," said Ethan Kim, Head of Sports Marketing at CJ Group. "By leveraging the universal language of sports, we not only strengthen our presence globally but also our ties to the local North Texas community."

Recognized by the PGA TOUR for 'Best Title Sponsor Integration' in 2025, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson serves as a premier showcase for CJ Group. The award celebrates the integration of CJ Group's lifestyle heritage with golf, establishing a new gold standard for title partnerships.

Beyond the competition, the tournament continues its legacy of philanthropy. Since 1968, the tournament raised more than $196 million to support the Momentous Institute, supporting the mental health of children, families and communities.

In a continued pledge to the Institute, CJ Group will continue to donate $1,000 for every birdie made on the tournament's signature par-3 17th hole, 'Ranch 17.' CJ raised a total of $180,000 for Momentous Institute programs in 2024 and 2025.

Furthermore, CJ Group remains dedicated to nurturing the next generation of champions through the Bridge Kids initiative, paring local junior golfers with PGA TOUR professionals. Signaling a new chapter in their youth advocacy, CJ Group is proud to officially sponsor the prestigious Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Awards for the first time this year. The top junior golfer will be presented with the Jay Lee Award on May 23.

The tournament further expands its reach with the debut of a Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship, a testament to CJ's commitment of active community engagement. Combined with these expanded junior initiatives, this scholarship reinforces CJ's focus on deepening its bond with the local community.

About THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is a premier stop on the PGA TOUR. The 2026 event features a field of 144 golfers, including 2025 champion Scottie Scheffler, competing for a $10.3 million prize purse with the champion taking home $1.85 million. Following a $22 million renovation in 2025, the course offers world-class conditions solidifying its status as a top-tier destination on the PGA TOUR.

About CJ Group

Founded in South Korea and expanding into the U.S. in 1978, CJ Group is a global lifestyle company across the food, logistics, retail, and entertainment industries. With 20 manufacturing plants and roughly 12,700 employees in the U.S., CJ Group is the force behind world-renowned brands such as bibigo, Olive Young, and ScreenX, dedicated to spreading the Korean lifestyle brands worldwide.

SOURCE CJ America