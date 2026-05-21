Sustainability takes center stage at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with introduction of PHACT™ PHA-based food serviceware

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson integrates compostable products, accelerating the tournament's journey toward becoming a zero-waste event

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2026 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson will host the first-ever tournament rollout of PHA-based paper cups, cutlery, and straws through a partnership between CJ Biomaterials and WinCup, Inc.'s phade® brand of compostable products, anchoring the PGA Tournament's commitment to environmental stewardship.

PHA Food Serviceware

CJ Biomaterials, a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, partnered with WinCup Inc., producers of phade® branded compostable food serviceware, to supply PHACT™ PHA-based products throughout the tournament. This co-branded serviceware will be available across the course, in hospitality suites, and at the House of CJ, a massive 8,000-square-foot multi-sensory experience showcasing Korean beauty products, food, and cinematic technology.

"Golf fans can feel good knowing that every PHACT™ PHA cup, straw, and utensil they use during the event will fully break down after use, leaving no persistent microplastics behind," said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "The new home and commercially compostable PHACT™ PHA solution we are using for the paper cups at the tournament represents a breakthrough in performance for PHA-based coatings. We are proud to take these meaningful steps toward a zero-waste event at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson."

PHA is a naturally occurring biopolymer produced when microorganisms consume biogenic carbon sources like sugars or plant oils and accumulate the polymer inside their cells. PHACT™ PHA is third-party certified to biodegrade in soil and marine environments and compost in home and commercial composting facilities. The recently launched home compostable coating grade WinCup is using for the phade® paper cups at THE CJ CUP is an "all-PHA" solution combining a soft, flexible PHA developed by CJ Biomaterials known as amorphous PHA (aPHA) and semi-crystalline PHA, a more rigid version of the biopolymer.

"THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson has always been about more than world-class golf. It is about delivering an exceptional experience for every fan, and with over 200,000 visitors expected this year, that mission has never been more important. The certified compostable serviceware that WinCup and CJ Biomaterials are introducing at the Tournament builds on the trend in PGA TOUR events to introduce more sustainable event operations. These products are a meaningful addition to the fan experience and hopefully leaves them inspired to follow a more sustainable path after the event," said Brazos Barber, Director of Sustainability at the PGA TOUR.

"THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson gives us a chance to put phade® cups, cutlery, and straws in the hands of thousands of fans who will see firsthand how using the world's most sustainable products doesn't mean sacrificing an enjoyable user experience," said Brad Laporte, CEO of WinCup. "Partnering with CJ Biomaterials gives us access to some of the most advanced PHA technology available today. Together, we are demonstrating that sustainable foodservice solutions are ready to help tackle the challenge of microplastics and make real-world impact."

The phade® brand is available at retailers across the country, including Walmart, so attendees at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson have the opportunity to sample compostable serviceware that they can use in their everyday lives long after the final round is played.

In addition to the introduction of PHACT™ PHA products, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson achieved significant environmental milestones in 2026:

Clean Energy: Replaced six diesel fuel burning generators with six high-capacity battery-powered units

Replaced six diesel fuel burning generators with six high-capacity battery-powered units Fuel Reduction: Eliminated the use of over 8,000 gallons of fuel by investing in "house power" for two operational locations

Eliminated the use of over 8,000 gallons of fuel by investing in "house power" for two operational locations Waste Diversion: Implemented pre- tournament recycling for turf and wood, diverting construction and demolition materials from landfills

Implemented pre- tournament recycling for turf and wood, diverting construction and demolition materials from landfills Circular sourcing: Caterers integrated over 40,000 units of biodegradable products from CJ Biomaterials across paper cups, cocktail straws and cutlery

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of global lifestyle company CJ CheilJedang, is a leading manufacturer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers. The company's proprietary PHACT™ PHA technology transforms carbon dioxide sequestered in plant sugars into innovative biopolymers through a unique, highly efficient fermentation process that produces both amorphous and semi-crystalline PHAs. These PHAs are certified biobased, compostable in home and commercial composting conditions, and biodegradable in marine and soil environments, and do not create persistent microplastics. CJ Biomaterials partners with brands across packaging, consumer goods, food service, nonwovens, and other industries to develop new materials and applications that reduce environmental impact while meeting rigorous performance standards. With headquarters in Seoul, Korea; offices in Woburn, MA, USA, and Frankfurt, Germany; and manufacturing facilities strategically positioned to serve global markets; CJ Biomaterials is committed to scaling sustainable material solutions that accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy. To learn more about CJ Biomaterials visit cjbiomaterials.com.

About WinCup, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, WinCup is a leading manufacturer of traditional and sustainable disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws, including the phade® straw, the world's first home compostable and marine biodegradable drinking straw. The company's eight manufacturing locations are committed to high-quality products and superior customer service. WinCup is owned by Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital, which invests in companies committed to sustainability and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com and www.phadeproducts.com.

About THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is a premier stop on the PGA TOUR. The 2026 event features a field of 144 golfers, including 2025 champion Scottie Scheffler, competing for a $10.3 million prize purse with the champion taking home $1.85 million. Following a $22 million renovation in 2025, the course offers world-class conditions solidifying its status as a top-tier destination on the PGA TOUR.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

[email protected]

CJ Biomaterials

Leah Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE CJ America