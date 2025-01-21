HOUSE OF DANK CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SIGNIFICANT COMPANY EXPANSION

DETROIT, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Dank (H.O.D.) concludes a successful 2024, marked by significant growth and community engagement. This past year has been a period of demonstrating a commitment to its customers and the communities it serves. The company's dedication to providing high-quality products and services is complemented by its unwavering support of local initiatives.

EXPANSION

House of Dank has been proudly serving Michigan's cannabis community for over a decade. In 2024, the industry witnessed the opening of three new H.O.D. stores, strategically located in high-growth areas across Michigan. These new locations in Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, and Lansing expand the company's reach, making its products and services more accessible to a wider customer base. Each store embodies the company's commitment to providing a premium shopping experience, featuring a carefully curated selection of products and a welcoming atmosphere.

COMMUNITY

Beyond its business growth, House of Dank actively participated in numerous community initiatives throughout the year amongst providing job opportunities within the local communities.

The company's philanthropic efforts included donations exceeding $100,000 to various organizations, charities, and community projects including but not limited to:

$10,000 donation to the DECLEATED campaign that directly benefited the Belle Isle Conservancy

donation to the DECLEATED campaign that directly benefited the Belle Isle Conservancy $8,000 donation to the Dianna Rasha Foundation benefiting breast cancer awareness

donation to the Dianna Rasha Foundation benefiting breast cancer awareness The annual H.O.D. Turkey Drive, which started in 2015, saw over 400 free turkeys passed out to each community a House of Dank resides in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

Over 1,500 cans were donated to local charities throughout Michigan from the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive

from the Joint Efforts Canned Food Drive The H.O.D. High Ride Giveaway campaign saw a brand new 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks addition to one loyal customer

The impact of these donations extended to numerous individuals and families within the local communities. "2024 has been a year of significant milestones for us. The opening of three new stores, coupled with our commitment to giving back to the community, underscores our dedication to both growth and social responsibility. This year, we are proud to celebrate our 10-year anniversary and are proud to be the only original Michigan cannabis company still operating under its original ownership." says owner, Marvin Jamo.

EVENTS

H.O.D. fostered a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork among its employees through a robust events calendar. The company organized over 15 company-wide cannabis and community events , including:

Arts, Beats & Eats

Woodward Dream Cruise

Ball & Blaze

Zalympix

Bring Your Best Dab

Winter Blast

In addition, smaller events included participating as sponsors at:

Center Line Independence Festival

Lapeer Days

Sponsoring local departments of public safety

Donating money to cities and organizations directly.

These gatherings strengthened employee relationships with customers in the community. In addition, they contributed to brand visibility and increased foot traffic at the stores.

AWARDS

There were numerous awards that House of Dank received significant recognition within the cannabis industry as well as in the community. Most notably:

ADCANN Independent Retail Brand of the Year in the United States - highlighting their excellence in marketing and branding.

- highlighting their excellence in marketing and branding. Detroit Free Press People's Choice Awards in both the Best CBD Store and Best Provisioning Center categories - reflecting their strong presence in the Detroit community.

community. Metro Times Best of Detroit for Best Recreational Marijuana Dispensary ( Wayne County ), Best Edible Selection at a Dispensary, Best Pre-Roll Selection ( Wayne County ), Most Knowledgeable Marijuana Provisioning Center Staff ( Wayne County ) - aiming to be recognized among the most esteemed companies in metro Detroit .

for Best Recreational Marijuana Dispensary ( ), Best Edible Selection at a Dispensary, Best Pre-Roll Selection ( ), Most Knowledgeable Marijuana Provisioning Center Staff ( ) - aiming to be recognized among the most esteemed companies in metro . Weedmaps, a marijuana e-commerce platform also dubbed their retail and delivery locations as, "Best of Weedmaps."

Leafly was another e-commerce platform that graced H.O.D. listings with a badge stating, "Leafly List Winners."

These accolades underscore House of Dank's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in Michigan's dynamic cannabis landscape.

MOVING FORWARD

Looking ahead, House of Dank plans to continue its expansion across Michigan and community involvement. Over the past 10 years, H.O.D. has proudly stood behind the fact that they are the only original cannabis company in Michigan still operating under the same ownership and has remained privately funded over the years, without ever having to close their doors on their customers. Jamo says, "We have persevered through trials and tribulations over the past decade, but we are still here, we are still the OG's, and we still support our customers just as we did from day one." The company is poised for continued success and positive influence within the community. To stay updated on House of Dank events, updates, and information, please visit shophod.com or follow us on our social media .

Media Contact: Angela Cataldo [email protected] 248-885-8642 ext. 104

About House of Dank

House of Dank Medical & Recreational Cannabis is dedicated to providing world-class cannabis products. As a leading cannabis retailer in Michigan, House of Dank features a wide selection of medical and recreational flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, CBD, tinctures, topicals, merch, and more. The talented in-house team has vast knowledge of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of cannabis and work to ensure every consumer is receiving the perfect product. When you choose House of Dank you can expect industry-leading care, expertly crafted products and unmatched guest servicing. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE House Of Dank LLC