HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL ANNOUNCES 2024 BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® WORLD TOUR

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. (HORP) today announced the launch of its 2024 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women with multiple international editions globally for the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Europe, ANZ and Africa. The summit, established in 2015, provides a simple and cost-effective way for Companies to accelerate gender equality within their organizations, enable their own leaders (especially women leaders) to success and learn and exchange cutting-edge best practices on leadership, DEI and success with the world's most successful organizations. The tour kicks off with a virtual meeting of the Break the ceiling touch the sky® network on March 7, 2024 (by invitation only) and live editions of the summit around the world including The Americas Edition in the USA (July 16, 2024), The Middle East Edition in Dubai (Sept.9, 2024), the World Edition in Singapore (Nov. 2024), etc. Other editions will be announced soon.

Break the ceiling touch the sky® supports HORP'S Mission 2029 for a Better World – its global initiative focused on quintupling the number of female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) in the world's 500 largest companies and doubling the number of male CEOs actively investing in gender diversity and inclusion. Since 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has enabled the success of close to 40,000 women leaders and several thousand male champions for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion via the summit and associated programs from HORP. The summit is supported by the world's most successful Companies which continue to realize business, innovation and organizational benefits from the acceleration of gender equality in their leaderships.

Bob McDonald, 8th Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs and Retired Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company and member of the Mission 2029 Global Advisory Council commented, "Gender diverse companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. By accelerating gender diversity at the world's largest companies through MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD we can change the trajectory of global business for the better and influence a more sustainable, better world. Break the ceiling touch the sky® will equip professionals with the leadership best practices to win in a rapidly evolving global economy and serve as inspiration for further progress on Mission 2029."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "In the United States, women are leading more than ever. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger family of pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2024 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and support Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Christina Ruggiero, President, Global Nutrition category, The Coca-Cola Company, shared"The Coca-Cola Company is proud to be accelerating gender equity at all levels of our organization and within the communities we serve. As a founding and world sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky®, we are delighted to support this unique forum that trains, inspires, and enables women in leadership across industries."

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in multiple geographies and also serve on the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD council. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members are encouraged to understand, and be curious about other's experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky® perfectly aligns with the BIC commitment of creating an inclusive environment where female leaders can grow and thrive and reach executive levels of leadership. It is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in North America."

Max Rangel, CEO and Global President, Spin Master shared, "Being open-minded and embracing diversity are values we hold closely as part of Spin Master's culture. We believe that diversity of thought fuels new ideas and innovations, which is essential to helping us to reimagine everyday play. Our hope is that we can continue to advance inclusivity to foster a workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive and are delighted to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® to further our goal."

Vijayanand Sinha, Regional CEO – ASEAN, Japan and Korea, Reckitt shared, "Reckitt's workforce represents people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and beliefs. We continue to strive to make our company and wider society an inclusive environment, where every voice is heard and every individual matters. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® as we pursue a cleaner, healthier world."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "We are proud to be a Platinum sponsor once again of the 2024 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. Renewing our partnership reiterates our commitment to our ongoing mission to make FHH's workplace environment more inclusive and inviting for females. I am proud of the progress our company is making in this arena, adopting best practices, and celebrating the efforts and contributions of its females by rolling out world-class policies and programs that ensure they are operating in a supportive environment that allows them to unleash their potential and thrive."

Michael Song, SVP and CHRO, APAC Sector, PepsiCo shared, "We are committed to increasing our gender diversity and have set a global goal to reach gender parity in management roles by 2025. Diversity unlocks our ability to further innovate for our consumers, deliver first class service for our customers, and cultivate a workforce that reflects our communities. We are proud to be associated with Break the ceiling touch the sky® since its inception in 2015."

Added Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and author of the book Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "We encourage Companies to register now, leverage the cross-industry learning and sharing at the 2024 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® and to enable your leaders (especially your female leaders) to be more successful and make greater contributions to your business and a better world."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in executive development and the Talent, Training and Transformation areas of business via its brands Break the ceiling touch the sky®, BeliEVE® and CEOSmith®. HORP enables organizations around the world to build competitive advantage via better diversity & inclusion, better leadership, and better business.

