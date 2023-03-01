Household appliance market is estimated to grow by USD 120.36 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with Dyson Ltd. and AB Electrolux among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The household appliance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 120.36 billion. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Dyson Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koc Holding AS, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform SR Brands LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Appliance Market 2023-2027

Key vendor offerings -

AB Electrolux: The company offers household kitchen appliances that are designed to be used for domestic applications.

Breville USA Inc.: The company offers a smart oven air fryer pro which is designed to cook frozen products.

Dyson Ltd: The company offers a pure hot cool link HP02 purifying heater along with a fan which is designed to be used for cooling and heating the atmospheric air in residential space.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.: The company offers a 22-quart electric roaster oven which is designed to roast nonveg food products like chicken and fish.

Koc Holding AS: The company offers RQ 56 WC 452 liter cross-door refrigerator home appliance which is designed for residential purposes.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Household appliance market 2023-2027: Scope

The household appliance market report covers the following areas:

Household appliance market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027. The market has been segmented by product, distribution channel and region.

Product

Major household appliances



Small household appliances

In the major household appliances, the room comfort and water heater appliances witness high demand, which is mainly propelled by the growing adoption of these products among the millennial population residing in urban areas, which characterizes the modern lifestyle. Major appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines witnessed huge demand across the globe in all regions as they became basic and necessary amenities for every household. Another major trend witnessed in the major household appliances segment is reducing household sizes, which increases the growth potential of built-in appliances. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to contribute 50% to the development of the global market. Factors such as the evolving urbanization and lifestyle of the population in the region are also driving the market growth. Growing urbanization increased awareness among people about evolving appliances. This has compelled them to switch from traditional cooking, housekeeping, and home care methods to advanced household appliances for home care and other household applications. The rising income and a high standard of living coupled with modernization are also further propelling the demand for premium household appliances, fostering the growth of the focused market in APAC during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Market Dynamics - Product innovation and advancement leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the growing smartphone penetration and increasing Internet speed as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education testing and assessment market growth during the next few years. However, the long product lifecycle of major appliances might hamper the market growth.

Household appliance market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the household appliance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the household appliance market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance market vendors

The major home appliances market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 89.95 billion . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (refrigerators and freezers, washing and drying appliances, heating and cooling appliances, and cooking appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (refrigerators and freezers, washing and drying appliances, heating and cooling appliances, and cooking appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The smart kitchen appliance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,293.08 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Household Appliance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 120.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Dyson Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , Koc Holding AS, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TEKA INDUSTRIAL SA, Transform SR Brands LLC, Whirlpool Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

