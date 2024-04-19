Household Composters Market size to increase by USD 451.78 million between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household composters market size is estimated to grow by USD 451.78 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The household composters market may be hindered by the availability of packaged manure, composting methods, and civic waste collection. Factors such as low gardening interest, time constraints, chemical fertilizers, and real estate growth negatively impact market growth. Keywords: bio waste management, eco-friendly practices, household garbage, kitchen waste, compost, organic farming, organic composting, consumers, municipalities, gardening practices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Composters Market 2023-2027

The Product segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the household composters market

The Household Composters Market plays a significant role in bio waste management, promoting eco-friendly practices, and reducing the volume of household garbage. Food scraps, backyard waste, and kitchen waste are common feedstocks for composters, which convert wastages into valuable compost. Schools, restaurants, corporate offices, and households generate substantial quantities of food waste, making composting an essential solution. Composters, available as stationary tumbler products or metal and plastics material stationary products, facilitate the decomposition of vegetables and fruits, tea bags, nutshells, eggshells, leftovers, and paper. Organic farming and organic composting rely on this process to produce nutrient-rich soil, contributing to water conservation and improving groundwater quality. Fertilizer requirements for organic produce are met through this sustainable practice. Home composting is a popular gardening practice, with consumers increasingly adopting it for food safety reasons and reducing reliance on chemical-based fertilizers. Urban agriculture and food waste composting are essential components of this growing trend. Specialty stores and supermarkets offer a range of composters suitable for warm climates, catering to the diverse needs of consumers and municipalities.

Household composters market in Western Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing preference for eco-friendly waste disposal methods among high-income consumers. Tea bags, nutshells, eggshells, leftovers, and paper are common household items being composted for organic farming and gardening practices. Organic composting not only reduces food waste and conserves resources but also improves soil health, enhances water conservation, and safeguards groundwater quality. Municipalities and households are increasingly adopting this cost-effective and hassle-free waste management system. Composting stations, such as tumbler and stationary products, are available in various materials like plastics and metals. Consumers are drawn to the hygienic value, germ control, and odor reduction offered by these composters. Organic produce, gardening materials, and even food safety are benefiting from this trend. Specialty stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms cater to the demand for composting solutions in the warm climate regions. Urban agriculture and food waste compost are gaining popularity, with garden waste compost being a significant contributor to the market. Environmental awareness and health-conscious consumers are driving the market forward, with chemical-based fertilizers becoming less favored.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," Household composter market growth is driven by vendors' significant R&D investments, totaling over a million dollars since 2009. Innovative features, such as solar digesters, odor reduction, and germ control, cater to health-conscious consumers and those prioritizing waste reduction, resource conservation, and improved soil health. Keywords: composters, household waste, R&D, innovation, health, eco-friendly, waste segregation, self-composting, organic manure, cost-effective, government subsidies."

Analyst Review

Household composters have gained significant popularity in recent years as eco-friendly practices for managing bio waste become more prevalent. These compact systems allow households to convert kitchen waste, food scraps, and backyard waste into valuable organic manure. Composting is an essential part of gardening practices and offers numerous benefits, including food safety, hygiene value, germ control, and odor reduction. Household composters come in various sizes and designs, from self-composting systems to Solar digester and Soil Saver models. Specialty stores and supermarkets offer a wide range of options for those interested in implementing this sustainable practice. By properly segregating household waste and utilizing a composter, families can reduce their reliance on chemical-based fertilizers and contribute to urban agriculture and food waste composting efforts.

Market Overview

The Household Composters market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing environmental consciousness and the need to reduce waste. Garbage collection and landfill costs have become a concern for many households, leading them to explore eco-friendly alternatives. Composting is an effective solution, and household composters are becoming increasingly popular. These devices facilitate the decomposition of organic waste into nutrient-rich soil, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. They come in various sizes and designs, from simple tumblers to high-tech electric models. Some composters are designed to be aesthetically pleasing, making them suitable for urban gardens. Others are compact and portable, making them ideal for small spaces. The market for household composters is expected to continue growing, as more people seek sustainable ways to manage their waste and contribute to a greener planet.

