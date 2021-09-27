Household Insecticides Market size to increase by almost $ 5 Bn during 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities in Household Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The household insecticides market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases.

The Household Insecticides Market is segmented by Product (Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito coils, Baits, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the household insecticides market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The household insecticide market covers the following areas:

Household Insecticides Market Sizing

Household Insecticides Market Forecast

Household Insecticides Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Dabur India Ltd.

Enesis Group

FMC Corp.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Jyothy Labs Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

