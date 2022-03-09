Household Kitchen Blenders Market Size to Grow by USD 781.62 Mn | Ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers to boost market growth | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the global hand blender market.

AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the global hand blender industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

The household kitchen blenders market report is segmented by Product (countertop blenders and immersion blenders), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The global hand blender market share growth by the countertop blender segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the household kitchen blenders market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household kitchen blenders in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing middle-class population and their rising income, which has empowered their spending power on household needs and appliances will facilitate the household kitchen blenders market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, Japan, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Household Kitchen Blenders Market

Market Driver:

The key factors driving growth in the household kitchen blenders market are the ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. The global household kitchen blenders market is being driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, increasing demographic segmentation, and rising equality in the workplace among men and women. The rise in dual-income households, along with increased disposable income, allows customers to pay more for quality, time- and energy-saving devices. Consumers may make smoothies at home and take them to the gym, work, or outside the house with a portable blender.

Market Challenges:

The threat from counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the household kitchen blenders market during the forecast period. Low production costs are an important aspect that fosters the manufacture of counterfeit goods. The existence of counterfeit products in the market tarnishes the reputation of the original companies whose products are copied and marketed, resulting in a loss of consumer trust and stifling market growth. With the rise of internet purchasing, ensuring product quality and originality can be difficult. The vast majority of consumers are unaware that counterfeit products marketed through internet platforms infringe on intellectual property rights.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Coffee Machine Market - The coffee machine market share is expected to increase by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. Download a free sample now!

Residential Washing Machine Market - The residential washing machine market share is expected to increase by USD 13.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%. Download a free sample now!

Household Kitchen Blenders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 781.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.17 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cuisinart, De Longhi S.p.A, Glen Dimplex Group, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Havells India Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Countertop blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Immersion blenders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Cuisinart

De Longhi S.p.A

Glen Dimplex Group

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio