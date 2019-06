Household Vacuum Cleaners: The Future of the Market to 2024

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Vacuum Cleaners - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Household Vacuum Cleaners in Thousand Units and US$ Million.

The report profiles 63 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AB Electrolux ( Sweden )

) BISSELL, Inc. ( USA )

) BSH Hausgerte GmbH ( Germany )

) Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation ( South Korea )

) Dyson, Ltd. (UK)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. ( India )

) Groupe SEB ( France )

) Haier Group ( China )

) Hitachi Appliances, Inc. ( Japan )

) iRobot Corporation ( USA )

) Midea Group ( China )

) Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) Morphy Richards (UK)

(UK) Neato Robotics ( USA )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( USA )

& Decker, Inc. ( ) Techtronic Industries Co., Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) TTI Floor Care North America ( North America )

) Vax Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Market Overview

Current and Future Analysis

Developed Markets Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects

Developing Regions to Lead Market Growth

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Propel Growth in Household Vacuum Cleaner Market



2. COMPETITION

A Review of the Key Competitive Factors

Popularity of Robot Vacuums Attracts New Players

iRobot Faces Strong Competition

Manufacturers Focus on Innovation to Create Product Differentiation



3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Connected Vacuum Cleaners Gain Traction

Technological Innovations Stir Growth in the Market

Manufacturers Focus on Deep Cleaning Attributes

LED Lighting

An Additional Feature

Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Grow in Popularity

Cordless and Battery Powered Vacuum Cleaners Gain Growth

Demand on Rise for Vacuum Cleaners Especially Designed for Pet Owners

Upright Vacuum Cleaners Get less Noisy

Robotics Entities Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Develop Advanced Vacuum Cleaners

Rapidly Graying Population to Provide Traction for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Opportunity Indicator

Developing Countries Demonstrate Tremendous Potential for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

Style Scores High

Increasing Demand for Compact Vacuums

Green Cleaning

Not Just About Chemicals

Growing Demand for Vacuum Cleaners Integrated with HEPA Filtration Technology

Factsheet

Replacement Demand Presents Sizeable Market Opportunity

Favorable Demographic Trends Push Demand

Rapid Urbanization & Increasing Standard of Living in India and China Drive Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Vacuum Cleaner

History

Key Milestones in Vacuum Cleaners Industry

Raw Materials

Design

Working of a Vacuum Cleaner

Exhaust Filtration

Bag

Water Filtration

Ultra-Fine Air Filter

Types of Vacuum Cleaners

Upright Vacuums

Canister Vacuums

Wet/Dry Vacuums

Pneumatic Vacuums

Central Vacuums

Drum Vacuums

Robotic Vacuums

Stick Vacuums

Cyclone Vacuums

Small Vacuums

Vacuum Cleaner Variables

Power of Fan

Blockage of Air Passageway

Size

Vacuum Cleaner Attachments



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Neato Robotics Launches Coverage Maps on the Botvac D3 and D5 Connected Models

BISSELL Introduces Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Pet Vacuum

Samsung Releases 'Star Wars'-themed Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Electrolux Introduces New Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Neato Robotics Launches Neato Botvac D7 Connected Robot Vacuum

BISSELL Unveils Multi Reach Cordless Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Releases POWERSERIES Pro Cordless Vacuums

Dyson Introduces New Range of Light Ball Upright Vacuum Cleaners

Samsung Electronics Releases the POWERstick PRO.

Inalsa lntroduces Clean pro, Dezire and Other New Vacuum Cleaners

Midea Releases New Eureka Vacuum Lineup

BLACK+DECKER Releases Cordless Vacuums Designed for Pet Owners

BLACK+DECKER Launches New Lithium Ion Wet/Dry Hand Vacuums

BLACK+DECKER Introduces the SMARTECH Robotic Vacuums

LG Electronics Unveils CordZero Premium Vacuum Cleaners

Samsung Unveils the POWERbot VR7000 Robot Vacuum

Bissell Launches a Range of Vacuum Cleaners in India

iRobot Introduces Roomba 980 in India

Xiaomi Introduces Mi Vacuum Robot for Home Cleaning

iRobot Introduces Roomba 960

Milagrow Introduces AguaBot 5.0 Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Introduces Cinetic Big Ball Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

iRobot Acquires Robopolis

Vorwerk Acquires Neato Robotics

Sears Signs Licensing Agreement with Cleva North America

Electrolux Divests its North American Vacuum Cleaner Brand Eureka to Midea Group



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Rise in Sales of Robotic Vacuums

Rising Emphasis on Hygiene to Boost Market

Recovery in Construction Sector Spells Growth

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growth in Women's Workforce Boost Sales of Robotic Vacuums

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Trend towards Smarter, Compact and Innovative Variants

Regulatory Scenario

EU Introduces New Vacuum Cleaner Regulations

New Regulation to Influence Vacuum Cleaners Market

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Austria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Greece

Poland

Netherlands

Turkey

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competition

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Distribution Scenario

Leading Players

Product Launches/Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Display High Growth Potential

Competitive Scenario

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Taiwan

Thailand

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Egypt

UAE

Saudi Arabia

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

7a. ARGENTINA

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

7b. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

7c. CHILE

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

7d. MEXICO

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics

7e. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Value Analytics

Unit Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 81)

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (34)

(34) France (1)

(1)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (20)

(Excluding Japan) (20) Middle East (3)

