Householder Group Acquisition Strategy Surpasses $1 Billion in New Client Assets over past Five Years

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Householder Group Estate and Retirement Specialists LLC ("Householder Group"), one of the nation's largest independent financial planning firms, specializing in holistic financial planning, announced the acquisitions of American Financial Services and The IRA Specialists, with combined total client assets of over $150 million. The transactions mark Householder Group's 12th and 13th acquisitions since it implemented its aggressive non-organic growth strategy in 2019, bringing total acquired client assets over that period to more than $1 billion.

Barbara Barton, CFP® founded American Financial Services in Plano, Texas, with the mission of helping clients achieve their dreams and alleviate their worries by providing thoughtful financial guidance throughout their life's journey.

Bob Foland, CFP®, president and owner of Centennial, Colorado-based The IRA Specialists, has been working in the financial industry for 33 years, and has guided his clients through their transitions to retirement with his honest and straightforward advice.

"Barbara and Bob have built strong practices, helping their impressive rosters of clients reach their financial goals. These are exactly the type of businesses we look to bring into the Householder family," said Renee Farida, Chief Operating Officer at Householder Group. "I have been in touch with both advisors over the years, keeping them up to date on all the great things going on at Householder Group. They were well versed on our unique value proposition for advisors looking to ease out of the business, while making sure their clients are well cared for over the long term. When the time came for them to seriously consider retirement, we were their first call."

Ms. Barton said, "I chose to work with Householder Group because our values and way of doing business aligned perfectly. They have the integrity that puts clients first and the flexibility to respect my processes and business model. The support they provided throughout the transition has been unmatched. Every member of their team has been sincere, kind, and dedicated to the ongoing success of my business. They have under-promised and over-delivered every step of the way. Most importantly, they are allowing me to continue servicing my clients after the sale. This is contributing to a seamless transition and has increased client retention."

Householder Group, as independent as their advisors

Householder Group advisors are dually registered and have access to both brokerage and advisory products. As the firm does not offer proprietary products, they are able to provide clients with solutions and services that best suit their financial objectives and needs. Advisors can accelerate their growth through an end-to-end spectrum of support and service platforms with a consistent focus on marketing. Householder Group provides its advisors with a turnkey marketing and branding platform; comprehensive training; turnkey asset management solutions; back and middle-office resources; and practice management support.

The growth of the firm's advisor network has been based upon its recruitment of experienced financial advisors who still have considerable room for growth, as well as acquiring successful practices from founders looking for an exit strategy that will ensure clients are well cared for. Householder Group's Membership Model aligns retiring advisors with existing advisors or newly recruited successful advisors.

"With 13 successful acquisitions over the past few years, Householder Group continues our impressive growth momentum," said Scott Householder, Founder and CEO of Householder Group. "I am proud of Renee and our entire team who work tirelessly to source, structure and execute these deals. As a firm, we are committed to implementing a smooth transition for Barbara's and Bob's businesses and ensuring that their clients are served with distinction and fully supported in their life journeys."

About Householder Group

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Householder Group is a financial planning firm, specializing in a wide array of holistic financial advisory services including retirement and estate planning for mass affluent and high-net-worth private clients as well as businesses. It supports a network of independent financial advisors cumulatively registered in 55 US States and Territories. Its investment philosophy is to provide fully independent financial advice that puts the interests of its clients first. Householder Group provides its independent financial advisors with leading-edge infrastructure combined with a comprehensive, turnkey marketing and branding program and complete practice management support. The firm was formed in 1997 by Scott Householder, who serves as its CEO. Householder Group advisors are Registered Representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advice offered through Householder Group Estate and Retirement Specialists LLC., a Registered Investment Advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. For more information, please visit www.householdergroup.com.

