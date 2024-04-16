Householder Group Announces Expansion of Exclusive Successor Membership Program

Innovative Membership Model with Built-In Succession Planning and a Well-Defined Valuation and Liquidity Journey for Advisors Opens New Member Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Householder Group Estate and Retirement Specialists LLC ("Householder Group"), one of the nation's largest independent financial planning firms specializing in holistic financial planning, announced the expansion of its exclusive Successor Membership Program with the opening of several new member opportunities in affluent markets.

First rolled out in 2019, Householder Group's Successor Membership Program was expressly created to define and clarify what historically has been a Do-It-Yourself process characterized by a lack of certainty and structure. Householder Group created its unique Membership Program to allow advisors nearing retirement to collaborate with a successor advisor. Retiring advisors get a well-earned liquidity event and control of their exit and client handoff. Meanwhile, the Successor Advisor gets an unparalleled opportunity to inherit an established business while receiving membership interest in the practice they join based on the assets they bring with them to the firm. In turn, the Successor Advisor is granted a built-in succession program of their own well before retirement, allowing them to share in the growth and expansion of the practice.

Over the past five years, the Program has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) across 13 deals.

"We are thrilled to build on our success by opening these new Successor Advisor opportunities," said Renee Farida, Chief Operating Officer at Householder Group. "Our Program matches founding advisors looking for an exit strategy with compatible advisors who are in growth mode, have long runways ahead of them and are strategically and culturally aligned with the values of Householder Group. It's a win-win situation for all involved, including clients of the retiring advisor who will experience a smooth transition between advisors."

Householder Group is making its proven Successor Membership Program available to an even broader community of experienced and successful advisors. These highly sought-after memberships provide true value creation within an existing business structure for the right advisors, who are carefully vetted to ensure they meet Householder Group's standards. Current opportunities are now available in Arizona, Texas, and California.

Ms. Farida concluded, "As with our prior rollout of limited membership opportunities, we expect high demand for this innovative Program. This allows us to selectively invite only the best wealth management professionals into our community of advisors. Our Program is especially attractive to advisors looking to break away from a captive model but are unsure about starting an independent business from scratch. This model allows them to join a well-established practice, bring their existing clients with them, and provide a preexisting exit strategy they can leverage when it's their turn to pass the torch."

About Householder Group

Based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, Householder Group is a financial planning firm specializing in a wide array of holistic financial advisory services, including retirement and estate planning for mass affluent and high-net-worth private clients and businesses. It supports a network of independent financial advisors cumulatively registered in 55 U.S. states and territories. Its investment philosophy is to provide fully independent financial advice that puts the interests of its clients first. Householder Group provides its independent financial advisors with leading-edge infrastructure combined with a comprehensive, turnkey marketing and branding program and complete practice management support. The firm was formed in 1997 by Scott Householder, its CEO. Householder Group advisors are Registered Representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advice offered through Householder Group Estate and Retirement Specialists LLC., a Registered Investment Advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. For more information, please visit www.householdergroup.com.

Media Contact

Haven Tower Group

Brandon Blackwell

(424) 317-4868

[email protected]

SOURCE Householder Group