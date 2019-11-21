Housing 21 and SysAid Win HDI Award for Advancing Elderly Care Across the UK

A SysAid customer since 2010, Housing 21 manages 20,000 retirement and extra care properties in England and provides over 42,000 hours of social care each week. The scale of this operation inherently makes it challenging to manage high-quality care for older people who live independently in their own homes. In 2019, to improve care, the organization introduced a digital, tablet-based system that Court Managers use to record daily check-ins with residents, update their personal information, and submit requests for housing repairs and needs.

Leveraging SysAid enterprise service management improved cross-department collaboration and productivity, leading to the successful implementation of the tablet-based system, and, ultimately better support for Housing 21's residents.

"SysAid has helped us to bring structure to the chaos of urgent requests and gives us, as a department, visibility of works we would have otherwise not been aware of," said Stuart Millard, IS Service Delivery Manager at Housing 21.

"Housing 21 illustrates that change management works best when other departments across an organization are welcomed into the process and given the tools to translate their needs into actionable requests," said Sarah Lahav, CEO at SysAid. "We're proud of Housing 21 and glad that our service management platform contributed to an award-winning initiative."

HDI's Best Change Management Initiative Award recognizes an organization that has successfully adopted or enhanced change management strategies to improve the support organization's ability to enable beneficial changes, with minimum disruption to IT services. Housing 21 received the award on November 12 at Service Management World, hosted in Orlando, Florida.

About Housing 21

Housing 21 is a leading not for profit provider of Retirement Housing and Extra Care for older people of modest means. The organisation supports independence and choice for older people through providing quality housing, care and support to meet the needs of a growing population of older people. The housing association operates in over 150 local authority areas across England. For more information, please visit www.housing21.org.uk.

About SysAid

SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform IT agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.

Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid combines all the essential IT tools in one platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.

