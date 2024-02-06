Housing Blocks Open for Equip Exposition 2024 in Louisville

Equip Exposition

Book Now, Housing Fills Up Quickly for Award-Winning Trade Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, announces housing blocks have opened for industry members wishing to attend the 2024 show. Louisville Tourism is the official housing provider for Equip Expo, held at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC). Booking details can be found on the Equip Expo website.

"With the ongoing growth of Equip, expect hotels and other housing to fill up fast," says Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. "Book today, especially if you want to be close to the venue. Seriously."

Kiser adds, "Last year, we had a record, sell-out show with a waiting list for exhibit space. Given all the improvements and excitement this year, we're expecting another record breaker."  

In addition to the KEC's popular 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard which showcases the latest equipment and expansive indoor exhibit space showing off the latest innovations in the industry, the footprint of Equip and its offerings are evolving. 

New events for this year's show include:

  • A Tuesday evening Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs, which is marking the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby this year, where attendees can see the recent upgrades to the racetrack. Sponsored by Caterpillar.
  • Kevin O'Connor from This Old House as keynote speaker Wednesday morning. Sponsored by Kress.
  • A special happy hour in Freedom Hall at the KEC starting just after the show closes on Wednesday. House band, the Crashers, will perform at the event.
  • A Thursday evening arena concert at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville featuring multi-platinum entertainer and musician, Trace Adkins, sponsored by SENIX.
  • Expanded Spanish-language education focused on helping crew leaders become better managers.
  • The return of the very successful and well-attended Women's Reception on Thursday evening, sponsored by SiteOne and Belgard.
  • More opportunities to connect in-person with social media influencers at events like the Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Kohler, and ENERGIZE.
  • Improved logistics, including a shuttle bus drop-off at the West Wing which will improve parking lot congestion.

Last year, Equip attendees came from all 50 states and 46 countries. The show brings over $20 million in revenue to Louisville, and books more than 32,000 hotel rooms during show week.

"And one of them should be yours," said Kiser. "You want to stay close to the action so you can network, maximize your time in the Demo Yard, and of course, not miss out on the fun."

Registration for Equip 2024 is open and winter pricing for attendee registration is only $25 for a limited time. Hardscape North America continues to co-locate with the show. Visit www.equipexposition.com for more details. 

About Equip Exposition
Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea."

Expo publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Video Overviewhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOFrAUaS8R0
Additional Embeddable YouTube videoshttps://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

Media contacts
Ami Neiberger, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, [email protected]
Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

SOURCE Equip Exposition

