HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES 21st ANNUAL "FASHION FOR ACTION" BENEFIT

A FOUR-DAY DESIGNER SHOPPING EVENT IN-STORE & ONLINE FEATURING BRAND-NEW DESIGNER GOODS PRICED UP TO 80% OFF

OPENING RECEPTION HOSTED BY PATRICIA CLARKSON

BROUGHT TO YOU BY EVENT CO-CHAIRS: Nigel Barker, Mickey Boardman, Lorraine Bracco, Laura Brown, Debbie Harry, Misa Hylton, Kesha McLeod, and Cameron Silver

SPECIAL ONLINE SELECTIONS FROM TOP STYLE CURATORS: Kelly Augustine, Rachel Comey, Sarah Chiwaya, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Mara Hoffman, J. Logan Horne, Natalie Kates, Jerome LaMaar Rice, Stacy London, Mia Moretti, Anahita Moussavian, Presley Oldham, CeCe Olisa, Bradford Shellhammer, Max Siegelman, + MORE

IN-STORE + ONLINE | NOVEMBER 13-16

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR VIP RECEPTION, EARLY-ACCESS + GA SHOPPING ON NOV. 13, FREE PUBLIC SALE DAYS | NOV. 14-16

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works, a New York City non-profit organization dedicated to supporting those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, is proud to announce its 21st annual Fashion for Action fundraiser. This year's event will take place from November 13-16, 2024, at its Chelsea Thrift Shop and online, promoting sustainability within the fashion industry and a focus on accessories. All proceeds directly benefit Housing Works' lifesaving mission, services, and advocacy.

The multi-day event will commence with a festive opening reception on November 13th, followed by shopping for VIP and general admission ticket holders. The sale will be open to the public, free of charge, from November 14-16. Housing Works' flagship Chelsea Thrift Shop will host the in-store portion of the event, with online shopping available at the Housing Works eShop . Fashion for Action will showcase a bountiful assortment of thousands of pieces of brand-new designer merchandise, marked down 50-80% off retail prices. The sale will include menswear, womenswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, and cosmetics from renowned fashion brands like Alexis Bittar, Apiece Apart, Cos, Eric Javits, Gudrun Sjödén, Ilana Kohn, Kal Rieman, Loewe, and dozens of others. There will also be a unique selection of curated online items hand-picked by a host of influential designers and style icons that include: Kelly Augustine, Rachel Comey, Sarah Chiwaya, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Mara Hoffman, J. Logan Horne, Natalie Kates, Jerome LaMaar Rice, Stacy London, Mia Moretti, Anahita Moussavian, CeCe Olisa, Presley Oldham, Bradford Shellhammer, and Max Siegelman.

Acclaimed actor and activist Patricia Clarkson, a dedicated Housing Works supporter, will host the event. This year's leadership also includes Co-Chairs: Paper Magazine Editor Mickey Boardman, celebrated photographer Nigel Barker, critically-acclaimed actor Lorraine Bracco, fashion journalist Laura Brown, music icon Debbie Harry, trailblazing designer Misa Hylton, celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod and fashion entrepreneur/philanthropist Cameron Silver.

Tickets are available for purchase now, with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from Fashion for Action will support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services addressing HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

Event Details

What: Fashion for Action 2024



When: November 13, 2024

VIP Reception + Shopping | 4:30PM

VIP Shopping | 6PM

GA Shopping | 7PM - 9PM

Online Shopping Live

November 14-16, 2024

Public Sale 11AM- 7PM



Where: Housing Works Chelsea Thrift Shop

143 West 17th Street

NYC

Tickets: https://www.classy.org/event/fashion-for-action-2024/e603438

The event is sponsored by: Gilead, Amida Care, BCM One, and UBS.

About Fashion for Action

Fashion for Action began in 2004 with founding chairs Kevin Harter and Michael Carl at the helm. Past event chairs have also included Iman, Andre Leon Talley, Bethann Hardison, Anna Sui, Billy Porter, John Varvatos, Thom Browne, Patricia Clarkson, Francisco Costa, Dree Hemingway, Marc Jacobs, Natalie Joos, Derek Lam, Cameron Silver and Rachel Roy. Together with the support of the fashion and beauty community, the benefit has grown to raise millions towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in New York City.

About Housing Works

For over 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Housing Works