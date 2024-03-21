HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF TOP INTERIOR DESIGNERS FOR ANNUAL "DESIGN ON A DIME" BENEFIT

21 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET
DOZENS OF NEW PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS JOIN THIS YEAR'S EVENT LED BY FOUNDING CHAIR JAMES HUNIFORD AND CO-CHAIRS:
Rayman Boozer, Jamie Drake, Elissa Grayer, Young Huh, David Kaihoi, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler and Miles Redd
THREE-DAY SHOPPING EVENT @ THE METROPOLITAN PAVILION | APRIL 25-27
GROUNDBREAKER AWARDS DINNER | APRIL 24
VIP PREVIEW + SHOPPING | APRIL 25
PUBLIC SALE DAYS | APRIL 26 + 27
NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works will host its annual DOAD (Design on a Dime) benefit April 25-27, 2024. This highly anticipated event brings together shoppable vignettes and collections designed and curated by acclaimed interior designers for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience featuring an assortment of luxury home decor, furnishings, and art. The three-day event returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion with an exciting lineup of 60 celebrated interior design specialists.
Shopping will begin on April 25 with a series of ticketed affairs that include a VIP opening reception and early-access shopping, culminating in a sale that is open to the public April 26-27. Tickets are now available for purchase at give.classy.org/doad24.
As Founding Chair, designer James Huniford helms New York's leading design-focused benefit event. He is joined by a host of celebrated designers serving as Co-chairs: Rayman Boozer, Jamie Drake, Elissa Grayer, Young Huh, David Kaihoi, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler, and Miles Redd.
This year's event will feature dozens of masterfully styled vignettes created by a roster of the nation's most sought-after interior designers. Each vignette showcases an expertly curated stock composed of exceptional luxury pieces donated by designers, dealers, galleries, shops, and hundreds of coveted brands in home decor. Marked up to 80% off retail prices, the merchandise will be sold to benefit Housing Works' lifesaving services and advocacy work to end the AIDS epidemic and to provide housing, healthcare, and social justice for all. Since its inception in 2004, DOAD has raised millions to support the organization's charitable mission to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness.
DOAD '24's lineup of acclaimed participating design professionals include:
Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance
Anjali Pollack Design
Antonio Deloatch Design & Interiors
Apartment 48
Archive by Dan Mazzarini
ARNY X CIRCA 22
B. Berry Interiors
Benjamin Moore
Beth Diana Smith Interior Design
Brian J. McCarthy Inc.
Calder Design Group
CAROLYNLEONA by Liz Goldberg
Chrissy Ritter LLC
Christin Engh Design
D'AquinoMonaco
Danielle Colding Design
Danielle Rose Design Co.
de la Torre design studio llc
Delrose Design Group
ECLECTIC HOME
Elissa Grayer Interior Design
Everick Brown Design
foley&cox
Forrest Walterhoefer
Georgia Zikas Design
Ghislaine Viñas
Gray Space Interiors
GRISORO studio
HALDEN Interiors
Housing Works Thrift Shops
JL Goodman
Jordan Hilton Interiors
Keith Carroll Design
Kerri Pilchik Design
Luxe Curations
Mark Cunningham Inc.
Matt Blacke Inc.
Melanie Roy Design
Michael Mezzano Design
Mimi & Hill
MUJI
Pappas Miron Design
Peter Sandel Design
Philip Gorrivan Design & Book Signing: Authentic Interiors Rooms That Tell Stories
Redd Kaihoi
Reginald Dunlap Interior Design
RHG Architecture + Design
Robert Couturier
Rodney Lawrence Inc.
S.R. Gambrel, Inc.
Shakoor Interiors
Students of the New York School of Interior Design
Studio AK
Styled by Storms
The Rath Project
Tina Ramchandani Creative
Toledo Geller
Villa & House
Wesley Moon, Inc. | Tyler Banken Landscape Design
Yellow House Architects
"With extraordinary generosity, commitment and creativity, the design and home industries annually come together for Housing Works through Design on a Dime. Here, the only qualities on par with determined cause are incredible camaraderie and love for home," said Design on a Dime's Founding Chair, James Huniford.
"We are grateful and inspired by all of the designers, brands, and community members who make this event possible year after year. The funds raised from Design on a Dime help us serve tens of thousands of clients every year with healthcare, housing, and other lifesaving services," said Housing Works' President, Matthew Bernardo.
This year's leadership also includes the return of the Communications Council which includes: Claire Bamundo, Molly Bates, Lisa Ben-Isvy, Elizabeth Blitzer, Sarah Boyd, Chesie Breen, Julia Duke, Christina Juarez, Ellen Niven, and Raymond Schneider.
Benjamin Moore serves as the Official Paint Sponsor for the event, additional sponsors include New York Design Center.
What: Groundbreaker Awards + Design On A Dime
When: April 24 -April 27, 2024
APRIL 24
Groundbreaker Awards Cocktail Reception + DOAD Preview | 6PM
Dinner + Awards Presentation | 7PM
APRIL 25
VIP Preview | 5:30PM -6:30PM
Shopping | 6:30PM - 9:30PM
APRIL 26-27 | Public Sale Days
April 26 | 10AM-7PM
April 27 | 10AM-3PM
Where: Metropolitan Pavilion | 125 W 18th St., NYC
Tickets: give.classy.org/doad24
About Design on a Dime:
Design on a Dime, founded in 2004 by designer James Huniford, gathers together a broad assembly of top interior designers to create incredible room vignettes curated and styled with choice donated merchandise from key dealers, home decor brands, and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.
About The Groundbreaker Awards:
The Groundbreaker Awards Dinner brings together Housing Works' closest friends and supporters for a celebratory evening to honor outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the fight to end HIV/AIDS, homelessness, and other critical humanitarian causes. Set among the stunning room vignettes, guests enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at the Design on a Dime creations, plus an opportunity to shop select items. Most importantly, this evening raises vital funds to bolster housing expansion efforts throughout the city, providing hundreds of New Yorkers with a solid foundation from which to build a successful future.
About Housing Works:
Established more than 30 years ago to end the dual crises of AIDS and homelessness, Housing Works today develops and operates community healthcare clinics, housing, and other supportive services throughout the five boroughs. Housing Works advocates for policies that address health equity and social justice on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, those experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and all New Yorkers in need.
