HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF TOP INTERIOR DESIGNERS FOR ANNUAL "DESIGN ON A DIME" BENEFIT

DOZENS OF NEW PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS JOIN THIS YEAR'S EVENT LED BY FOUNDING CHAIR JAMES HUNIFORD AND CO-CHAIRS:

Rayman Boozer, Jamie Drake, Elissa Grayer, Young Huh, David Kaihoi, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler and Miles Redd

THREE-DAY SHOPPING EVENT @ THE METROPOLITAN PAVILION | APRIL 25-27

GROUNDBREAKER AWARDS DINNER | APRIL 24

VIP PREVIEW + SHOPPING | APRIL 25

PUBLIC SALE DAYS | APRIL 26 + 27

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works will host its annual DOAD (Design on a Dime) benefit April 25-27, 2024. This highly anticipated event brings together shoppable vignettes and collections designed and curated by acclaimed interior designers for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience featuring an assortment of luxury home decor, furnishings, and art. The three-day event returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion with an exciting lineup of 60 celebrated interior design specialists.

Shopping will begin on April 25 with a series of ticketed affairs that include a VIP opening reception and early-access shopping, culminating in a sale that is open to the public April 26-27. Tickets are now available for purchase at give.classy.org/doad24.

As Founding Chair, designer James Huniford helms New York's leading design-focused benefit event. He is joined by a host of celebrated designers serving as Co-chairs: Rayman Boozer, Jamie Drake, Elissa Grayer, Young Huh, David Kaihoi, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler, and Miles Redd.

This year's event will feature dozens of masterfully styled vignettes created by a roster of the nation's most sought-after interior designers. Each vignette showcases an expertly curated stock composed of exceptional luxury pieces donated by designers, dealers, galleries, shops, and hundreds of coveted brands in home decor. Marked up to 80% off retail prices, the merchandise will be sold to benefit Housing Works' lifesaving services and advocacy work to end the AIDS epidemic and to provide housing, healthcare, and social justice for all. Since its inception in 2004, DOAD has raised millions to support the organization's charitable mission to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

DOAD '24's lineup of acclaimed participating design professionals include:

Asian American Pacific Islander Design Alliance

Anjali Pollack Design

Antonio Deloatch Design & Interiors

Apartment 48

Archive by Dan Mazzarini

ARNY X CIRCA 22

B. Berry Interiors

Benjamin Moore

Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

Brian J. McCarthy Inc.

Calder Design Group

CAROLYNLEONA by Liz Goldberg

Chrissy Ritter LLC

Christin Engh Design

D'AquinoMonaco

Danielle Colding Design

Danielle Rose Design Co.

de la Torre design studio llc

Delrose Design Group

ECLECTIC HOME

Elissa Grayer Interior Design

Everick Brown Design

foley&cox

Forrest Walterhoefer

Georgia Zikas Design

Ghislaine Viñas

Gray Space Interiors

GRISORO studio

HALDEN Interiors

Housing Works Thrift Shops

JL Goodman

Jordan Hilton Interiors

Keith Carroll Design

Kerri Pilchik Design

Luxe Curations

Mark Cunningham Inc.

Matt Blacke Inc.

Melanie Roy Design

Michael Mezzano Design

Mimi & Hill

MUJI

Pappas Miron Design

Peter Sandel Design

Philip Gorrivan Design & Book Signing: Authentic Interiors Rooms That Tell Stories

Redd Kaihoi

Reginald Dunlap Interior Design

RHG Architecture + Design

Robert Couturier

Rodney Lawrence Inc.

S.R. Gambrel, Inc.

Shakoor Interiors

Students of the New York School of Interior Design

Studio AK

Styled by Storms

The Rath Project

Tina Ramchandani Creative

Toledo Geller

Villa & House

Wesley Moon, Inc. | Tyler Banken Landscape Design

Yellow House Architects

"With extraordinary generosity, commitment and creativity, the design and home industries annually come together for Housing Works through Design on a Dime. Here, the only qualities on par with determined cause are incredible camaraderie and love for home," said Design on a Dime's Founding Chair, James Huniford.

"We are grateful and inspired by all of the designers, brands, and community members who make this event possible year after year. The funds raised from Design on a Dime help us serve tens of thousands of clients every year with healthcare, housing, and other lifesaving services," said Housing Works' President, Matthew Bernardo.

This year's leadership also includes the return of the Communications Council which includes: Claire Bamundo, Molly Bates, Lisa Ben-Isvy, Elizabeth Blitzer, Sarah Boyd, Chesie Breen, Julia Duke, Christina Juarez, Ellen Niven, and Raymond Schneider.

Benjamin Moore serves as the Official Paint Sponsor for the event, additional sponsors include New York Design Center.

What: Groundbreaker Awards + Design On A Dime

When: April 24 -April 27, 2024

APRIL 24

Groundbreaker Awards Cocktail Reception + DOAD Preview | 6PM

Dinner + Awards Presentation | 7PM

APRIL 25

VIP Preview | 5:30PM -6:30PM

Shopping | 6:30PM - 9:30PM

APRIL 26-27 | Public Sale Days

April 26 | 10AM-7PM

April 27 | 10AM-3PM

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion | 125 W 18th St., NYC

Tickets: give.classy.org/doad24

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter , Housing Works Instagram , and Design On A Dime Instagram . #designonadime #doad2024.

About Design on a Dime:

Design on a Dime, founded in 2004 by designer James Huniford, gathers together a broad assembly of top interior designers to create incredible room vignettes curated and styled with choice donated merchandise from key dealers, home decor brands, and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.

About The Groundbreaker Awards:

The Groundbreaker Awards Dinner brings together Housing Works' closest friends and supporters for a celebratory evening to honor outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the fight to end HIV/AIDS, homelessness, and other critical humanitarian causes. Set among the stunning room vignettes, guests enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at the Design on a Dime creations, plus an opportunity to shop select items. Most importantly, this evening raises vital funds to bolster housing expansion efforts throughout the city, providing hundreds of New Yorkers with a solid foundation from which to build a successful future.

About Housing Works:

Established more than 30 years ago to end the dual crises of AIDS and homelessness, Housing Works today develops and operates community healthcare clinics, housing, and other supportive services throughout the five boroughs. Housing Works advocates for policies that address health equity and social justice on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, those experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and all New Yorkers in need.

