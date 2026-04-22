HOUSING WORKS CHOSEN AS 2026 BENEFICIARY OF 45TH ANNUAL FRONT RUNNERS NEW YORK LGBTQ+ PRIDE RUN™ 4M

JUNE 27 RACE IN CENTRAL PARK WILL RAISE FUNDS FOR HOUSING WORKS' LIFESAVING SERVICES + ADVOCACY

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works is proud to announce that it was selected as the beneficiary of the 2026 Front Runners New York LGBTQ+ Pride Run™ 4M hosted by the Front Runners New York and nonprofit New York Road Runners. The iconic 4-mile running event, which kicks off Pride Weekend in NYC, will be held on June 27, 2026, in Central Park.

Since its inception in 1982, the Pride Run has raised more than $300,000 for LGBTQ+ nonprofits as the world's largest pride charity run. Housing Works was chosen as this year's beneficiary in recognition of its 35-year history of providing lifesaving healthcare, housing, and justice initiatives for vulnerable New Yorkers. To support this partnership, Housing Works will have a team of over 20 board members, staff, and clients participating in the race under this year's theme: "Hearts in Motion: United in Every Stride."

Although the race is sold out, charity bibs are still available. Runners can apply to raise $500 in support of the 2026 Front Runners New York LGBTQ+ Pride Run™4M beneficiary through Front Runners New York and receive a non-complimentary entry to the race.

"We deeply appreciate Front Runners New York in helping us with our fundraising efforts. In the early days, our evidence-based advocacy often met political resistance, making traditional donors hesitant to support our life-saving HIV/AIDS work. Nearly 40 years into the AIDS epidemic, we continue to face budget cuts and limited capital as government administrations shift," said Matthew Bernardo, President of Housing Works, Inc. "However, the urgency of this fight drives us to innovate. Housing Works is proof that nonprofits can create real, measurable impact for those who need it most."

"The Pride Run has always been a showing of the strength of our community. Supporting Housing Works this year feels especially meaningful at a time when unity is most needed. Together, every step adds to our shared momentum to support the incredible, lifesaving work that Housing Works provides to our community," said J Solle, 2026 Front Runners New York LGBTQ+ Pride Run™4M Director.

"When this race began 45 years ago, many of our members faced risks just by signing up to run openly. Today, standing with thousands of runners who sold out this event in hours, we see how far we've come," said Ryan Hallett, President of Front Runners New York. "But progress requires constant action. By partnering with Housing Works, we are honoring our history of activism and ensuring that our strides in Central Park support lifesaving housing and healthcare for the most vulnerable members of our community."

"For more than 40 years, New York Road Runners has teamed up with Front Runners New York to host the LGBTQ+ Pride Run in celebration of this incredible community," said Rob Simmelkjaer, New York Road Runners CEO. "Now a marquee event during Pride weekend in New York City, we're excited to unite the running community once again and help raise awareness and funds for Housing Works's critical work."

What: The 2026 LGBTQ+ Pride Run

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Race Start | 8AM

Where: Central Park

Website: https://frny.org/pride-run

For more information about Housing Works, visit housingworks.org. Follow Housing Works on Facebook and Instagram.

About Housing Works:

For more than three decades, Housing Works has been at the forefront of the movement to end AIDS and homelessness and fight for the rights and dignity of some of the most marginalized populations. Housing Works was founded in 1990 as the housing committee of ACT UP and is now a leading provider of housing and lifesaving services to low-income individuals affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, including LGBTQ+ youth, the transgender community, immigrants, people experiencing substance use, and formerly incarcerated New Yorkers. Housing Works' integrated healthcare, supportive housing portfolio, wraparound services, and relentless advocacy are supported by innovative social enterprise: nine Thrift Shops throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, its iconic Bookstore & Cafe in Soho, and most recently, New York's first adult-use dispensary. In the year ahead, amid challenging headwinds from the federal government, Housing Works continues to expand its services and fight for what is right for those who need our help the most, bridging communities in building a more compassionate and equitable world.

About Front Runners New York:

Front Runners New York (FRNY) is New York City's LGBTQ+ running club. The club was founded in 1979 and has grown to over 1100 members annually. FRNY's mission is to provide encouragement and support to LGBTQ+ adults and their supporters who are interested in running and running-related activities. FRNY has created a social running community focused on health and fitness that is welcoming to all New Yorkers. FRNY offers a robust, inclusive membership experience. FRNY is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization incorporated in the state of New York. For more information, visit frny.org.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR):

A New York City-based nonprofit, New York Road Runners' vision is to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running—serving more than half a million people annually through its races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Held the first Sunday each November, the TCS New York City Marathon features more than 50,000 runners—from the world's best professional athletes to a vast range of runners across experience levels, ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

SOURCE Housing Works