HOUSING WORKS REIMAGINES "DESIGN ON A DIME" BENEFIT AS ONE-DAY PREMIUM TICKETED EVENT + NEW VENUE

THE FUNDRAISING EVENT GATHERS THE INDUSTRY'S PREEMINENT INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND HOME DECOR BRANDS ANNUALLY TO SUPPORT LIFESAVING SERVICES FOR NEW YORKERS IN NEED

THE 2026 DESIGN EVENT DEBUTS MAY 5th @ STORIED

VIP PREVIEW | 5PM

VIP SHOPPING + RECEPTION | 6PM

GA SHOPPING | 7PM

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works will host its annual Design on a Dime (DOAD) benefit May 5, 2026. Reimagined as a one-night-only event, the highly anticipated fundraiser brings together acclaimed designers and premium brands to curate shoppable vignettes showcasing an exciting array of luxury home decor, furnishings, and art. The festivities will kick off with a VIP preview and followed by three hours of shopping that includes VIP early access and general admission entries. Tickets are now available for purchase here.

After more than 20 years raising millions of dollars, Housing Works is evolving the event to drive even greater impact in support of its lifesaving services and advocacy. The generous donations and steadfast dedication of the design community make DOAD possible each year.

The 2026 DOAD event will debut at its stunning new location, Storied, with a lineup of the industry's most celebrated design professionals alongside an assortment of immersive activations. This year also marks a leadership transition as Founding Chair James "Ford" Huniford steps down after two decades of dedicated service. We are grateful for his vision and are excited to welcome this year's co-chairs: Rayman Boozer, Jamie Drake, Cliff Fong, Elissa Grayer, Young Huh, David Kaihoi, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler, and Miles Redd.

The vignettes, expertly styled by our roster of A-List designers boast an assemblage of luxury pieces donated by: designers, dealers, galleries, shops, and hundreds of coveted brands in home decor. Marked up to 70% off retail prices, the merchandise will be sold to benefit Housing Works' mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic and to provide housing, healthcare, and social justice for all.

The DOAD 2026 lineup of participating design professionals include:

Anthony Dunning x BOONEY

Antonio DeLoatch Designs

Apartment 48

Benjamin Moore

Blake Brunson

Camia Brown Interiors

Dumais Interiors

Everick Brown Design

Hines Collective

Jason Saft

Leslie Banker & Co.

Mark Cunningham Inc

Mark Hampton LLC x Villa & House

Petrie Interior Designs

Redd Kaihoi

Robert Stilin

S. R. GAMBREL, INC

The Brownstone Boys

Yellow House Architects

In addition to the curated vignettes, DOAD 2026 will feature a gallery of hand-picked donations and vintage finds selected by past participants, 2026 co-chairs, and other leading designers and brands.

Official Paint Sponsor of Design on a Dime 2026 is Benjamin Moore. Other premier sponsors include Booney, Donidic, Fabricut, Highline Construction, Leslie Banker & Co., Marc Phillips, Natuzzi, and Pooky Lighting.

What: Design On A Dime

When: May 5, 2026

VIP Preview | 5-6 PM

VIP Shopping | 6-7 PM

GA Shopping | 7-9 PM

Where: Storied | 547 West 26th Street, NYC

Tickets: www.classy.org/event/design-on-a-dime-2026/e758942

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org. Join Housing Works on Facebook. Follow Housing Works on Twitter, Housing Works Instagram, and Design On A Dime Instagram. #designonadime #doad2026.

About Design on a Dime:

Design on a Dime, founded in 2004 by designer James Huniford, gathers together a broad assembly of top interior designers to create incredible room vignettes curated and styled with choice donated merchandise from key dealers, home decor brands, and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.

About Housing Works:

For more than three decades, Housing Works has been at the forefront of the movement to end AIDS and homelessness and fight for the rights and dignity of some of the most marginalized populations. Housing Works was founded in 1990 as the housing committee of ACT UP and is now a leading provider of housing and lifesaving services to low-income individuals affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses, including LGBTQ+ youth, the transgender community, immigrants, people experiencing substance use, and formerly incarcerated New Yorkers. Housing Works' integrated healthcare, supportive housing portfolio, wraparound services, and relentless advocacy are supported by innovative social enterprise: nine Thrift Shops throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, its iconic Bookstore & Cafe in Soho, and most recently, New York's first adult-use dispensary. In the year ahead, amid challenging headwinds from the federal government, Housing Works continues to expand its services and fight for what is right for those who need our help the most, bridging communities in building a more compassionate and equitable world.

SOURCE Housing Works