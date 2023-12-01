HOUSING WORKS COMMEMORATES WORLD AIDS DAY & ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW WESTSIDE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER

News provided by

Housing Works

01 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

DEC 1 @ 11AM | PUBLIC READING OF NAMES OF NEW YORKERS LOST TO AIDS @ AIDS MEMORIAL PARK

DEC 13 @ 10AM | WESTSIDE HEALTHCARE CENTER RIBBON-CUTTING

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works, a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announced the opening of a new health care center and its list of priorities for Ending the Epidemic to commemorate World AIDS Day 2023.  The initiatives will be outlined at a press conference joined by a roster of local officials and community leaders at AIDS Memorial Park in Manhattan at 11am on Friday, December 1,2023, World AIDS Day.  The press conference will be immediately followed by a public "Reading of the Names" ceremony to honor New Yorkers who have lost their lives to AIDS by reading their names aloud; and to recommit to action and advocacy to end the epidemic worldwide.

Continue Reading

The Westside Community Health Center, located at 326 W. 48th Street, is a newly renovated space designed to deliver a more comprehensive and comfortable experience of care to New Yorkers in need. The center is the sixth clinic location for Housing Works Community Healthcare which serves thousands of New Yorkers of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and income levels, in a safe, healing and nonjudgmental environment. Housing Works will host a ribbon-cutting and tours on December 13 starting at 10am to celebrate the opening.

"Our new health center will provide comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, behavioral health, psychiatry, sexual wellness, and more, and all clients will benefit from Housing Works' other integrated supportive services including care management.  We are proud to be able to serve even more New Yorkers especially in this community." said Housing Works Community Healthcare Executive Director, Jessica Diamond.

Housing Works' "Ending the Epidemic" priorities in its ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS includes the following priorities that they call on Governor Hochul and NY lawmakers to implement:

  • Ensure Equitable Access to Housing for All People with HIV
  • Authorize Overdose Prevention Centers (OPCs) Statewide
  • Advance PrEP Equity
  • Support Older New Yorkers Living with HIV
  • Expand HIV Testing Opportunities

Please join us in our World AIDS Day call to action by visiting the following link to send a message to your representatives demanding action on testing, prevention, treatment and housing to end the epidemic.

About Housing Works
Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts. For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org. Join Housing Works on Facebook. Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Housing Works

Also from this source

HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES 20th ANNUAL "FASHION FOR ACTION" BENEFIT A FOUR-DAY DESIGNER SHOPPING EVENT IN-STORE & ONLINE SHOWCASING FASHION SUSTAINABILITY

HOUSING WORKS ANNOUNCES 20th ANNUAL "FASHION FOR ACTION" BENEFIT A FOUR-DAY DESIGNER SHOPPING EVENT IN-STORE & ONLINE SHOWCASING FASHION SUSTAINABILITY

Housing Works, a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS,...
Nonprofit Housing Works Cannabis Co Garners $12 Million in Sales During First Six Months of Operation in New York

Nonprofit Housing Works Cannabis Co Garners $12 Million in Sales During First Six Months of Operation in New York

In just six months of sales, Housing Works Cannabis Co, a CAURD licensee and the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the state of New York, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.