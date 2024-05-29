HOUSING WORKS PARTNERS WITH TOP NEW YORK CHEFS FOR ANNUAL "FEAST FOR THE BOOKS" CULINARY FUNDRAISING EVENT

CURATED BY SUPERIORITY BURGER CHEF BROOKS HEADLEY + HOSTED BY DAN PELOSI WITH SPECIAL GUEST JAYMEE SIRE

BITES + COCKTAILS FROM: SUPERIORITY BURGER, CLAUD, FOUL WITCH, GOLDEN DINER, SOLID WIGGLES, FORSYTH FIRE ESCAPE, MIDNIGHT SPAGHETTI, SAMA STREET, BREADS BAKERY, THE GOOD BATCH, DEBORAH MILLER CATERING AND TIP TOP PROPER COCKTAILS

THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2024 | 6-9PM

@ THE HOUSING WORKS BOOKSTORE

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works , a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announces the culinary lineup for its annual "Feast For The Books" event. The highly anticipated fundraiser is curated by Housing Works Board Member and Superiority Burger Chef Brooks Headley showcasing a lineup of a host of the city's most exciting chefs who have generously donated their time in support of Housing Works. The ticketed benefit will be held on June 6, 2024 from 6-9PM at the Housing Works Bookstore in Soho with all proceeds supporting Housing Works.

"Feast For The Books" will feature generous samples from the roster of celebrated chefs as well as an array of culinary-centric silent auction items and cocktails provided by Tip Top. Hosted by journalist and culinary enthusiast Dan Pelosi, from Food52's The Secret Sauce and the Instagram favorite Grossy Pelosi, Feast For The Books will kick off with a VIP hour featuring a special selection of items that include: Sama Street cocktails, treats from The Good Batch and Breads Bakery as well as a book signing of Dan Pelosi's latest cookbook. The event, featuring music by DJ Sammy Port, is sponsored by Davis+Gilbert LLP, Please Be Seated and Tip Top Proper Cocktails.

The 2024 lineup of chefs/restaurants include:

Superiority Burger - Brooks Headley

Claud - Rebecca Paccione

Foul Witch - Michael Park & Lucas Rogers

Golden Diner - Sam Yoo

Solid Wiggles - Jena Derman & Jack Schram

Forsyth Fire Escape - Luis Fernandez

Midnight Spaghetti - Sarah Raffetto & Stephen Werther

Special VIP Hour participants include:

Sama Street

Breads Bakery

The Good Batch

Deborah Miller Catering

Leadership for "Feast For The Books" includes Benefit Committee members: Jaymee Sire, Alison Roman, Helen Rosner, Sara Dayton, Nick McCarvel, Joshua O'Sullivan and John DeBarry.

Tickets are now available for purchase with detailed pricing and schedule information available here . Proceeds from "Feast For The Books" support Housing Works' ongoing advocacy and integrated services including trailblazing work to address HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

What: FEAST FOR THE BOOKS

When: June 6, 2024 | 6-9PM

Where: The Housing Works Bookstore

126 Crosby St, NYC

Tickets: Link to Purchase

About Housing Works

For over 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts in support of health equity and social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org . Join Housing Works on Facebook . Follow Housing Works on Twitter and Instagram .

