Housing Works Thrift Shops Introduces Online Collection Curated By Tavi Gevinson And In-Store Sustainable Style Ambassadors For National Thrift Shop Day

Housing Works, a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support, and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, announced a host of special offerings, in-store and online, for National Thrift Shop Day on August 17, 2021. Housing Works' chain of social enterprise Thrift Shops which help fund the organization's mission, consists of 10 brick and mortar locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn as well as the eShop which debuted in 2020.

Housing Works will kick off its National Thrift Shop Day programming with the launch of "Tavi Hearts Housing Works," an online collection curated by actor and writer Tavi Gevinson on August 12, 2021. Gevinson, a frequent supporter of Housing Works, donated a variety of items ranging from clothing, shoes and accessories that will be showcased on The Housing Works eShop (eshop.housingworks.org ). The collection includes cherished vintage pieces, playful prints, and more, and features many items priced under $50. Additional merchandise, inspired by Gevinson's iconic personal style, will also be included to incorporate a larger variety of sizes.

"I'm a longtime thrifter, Housing Works frequenter, and believer in the secret lives of clothes, so I am thrilled that some of my personal favorites can find new homes through Housing Works and raise money for Housing Works' advocacy work. I hope people who followed my blog and Rookie, or just really like clothes, can find something they love from this group of pieces curated from my closet and HW's extensive collection," said Tavi Gevinson.

On August 17th, National Thrift Day, Housing Works Thrift Shops with the support of Donate NYC, assembled a lineup of style ambassadors, handpicked for each location, to showcase sustainable fashion. The ambassadors will each put together a small collection of expertly-picked items for customers to shop, and will also be on site throughout the day to share their thrift expertise with shoppers. Among the ambassadors includes artist, entrepreneur, and vintage collector, Poppy King, who will be onsite at the Soho Shop sharing her style wisdom.

All Shops will also feature an exclusive illustrated map of New York City made by local illustrator and fashion designer Tanu Vasu ( @NycCurated ). The map will feature Vasu's whimsical drawings that depict iconic neighborhoods, portrayals of city life, as well as an outline of Housing Works retail locations and clinics. The maps are complimentary and will be available in-store.

"I'm so excited to partner with Housing Works and support their profound work with New Yorkers affected by homelessness and HIV/AIDS. I wanted to draw attention to their efforts in a creative and engaging way," said Tanu Vasu. "I celebrated each Housing Works retail location by illustrating the most popular item at each store. National Thrift Shop Day is very special to me as I love vintage clothing and Housing Works' Chelsea and West Village locations are some of my favorites to go thrifting and find unique pieces."

"We are excited to team up with these incredible partners to celebrate the amazing impact Housing Works Thrift Shops has on the environment and all of the communities we serve through our services and advocacy. If the COVID pandemic has taught us anything, it is about how interconnected we all truly are. Supporting mission-driven thrift stores on National Thrift Shop Day (and every day!) is one way we all can do our part to care for the environment, and each other," said Housing Works' Creative Director, Elizabeth Koke.

Housing Works Thrift Shops are well-known by discerning fashionistas, stylists, and interior decorators for their selection of top-quality discounted designer merchandise. Each retail location is expertly stocked with high-quality items that are thoughtfully displayed to showcase clothing and accessories from the biggest names in fashion as well as unique home décor.

All sales benefit Housing Works, which has been fighting homelessness and HIV/AIDS through healthcare and housing services and advocacy for 30 years.

About Housing Works

For 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and Homelessness through fashion. Our Thrift Shops and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead advocacy efforts across the country in support of social justice.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org .

