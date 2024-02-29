Housing Works Upholds Promise to New Yorkers with Launch of CAURD Community Initiative

Five CAURD Dispensaries Set to Open as Part of the Progressive New York Nonprofit Cohort

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works made history when it opened New York State's first licensed adult-use dispensary, Housing Works Cannabis Co (HWCC), in 2022. With that singular experience as the frontrunner in the state's CAURD (Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary) licensing program, Housing Works has created and launched its CAURD Community initiative, a new retail business support network for licensed cannabis entrepreneurs.

The incubator serves as a social equity model for America's cannabis industry and is the newest avenue for the iconic New York City-based nonprofit to further its mission—which, for the past 30+ years, has set the standard in providing meaningful support to New York's underserved communities through relentless advocacy and lifesaving services.

"Our team at Housing Works has had a front-row seat to the difficulties associated with the state's legal cannabis industry and competing with the illicit market since opening HWCC. It was easy to make this decision to work closely with other CAURD licensees—those who have limited access to startup capital and other essential resources to open a dispensary," said Sasha Nutgent, Director of Cannabis Retail at HWCC. "It's an honor to be able to support and guide the individuals on which this industry was built, and help create fruitful businesses from a past of discrimination and unjust incarceration."

Housing Works has served as a leader in the social enterprise space in the United States since its founding in 1990. The nonprofit's track record of entrepreneurism—inside and outside the cannabis industry—has resulted in numerous businesses that have allowed the agency to expand its health services, HIV/AIDS prevention programs and supportive housing for New Yorkers in need. Housing Works is launching this new venture to help realize the vision of New York State's CAURD program, which was intentionally developed to prioritize social equity, and address the harms experienced by those unjustly affected by cannabis prohibition policies and the larger War on Drugs.

Designed to provide a mix of vital business resources for aspiring dispensary owners, the CAURD Community cohort has three main components: 1) access to capital; 2) defined training and infrastructure for dispensary operations, such as technology, human resources and compliance; and 3) securing real estate with the help of Sean Philipps and Michael Peguero at Katz & Associates.

"Cannabis NYC applauds the launch of the CAURD Community initiative by Housing Works because it represents a significant leap forward in public-private partnership required to foster real social equity within New York's cannabis industry," said Dasheeda Dawson, Founding Director of Cannabis NYC. "By providing comprehensive support and resources to legal licensees from historically-excluded communities, this incubator program embodies the spirit of equity, access and collaboration we envisioned for New York City's cannabis landscape. This initiative not only cultivates economic empowerment but also strengthens legacy to legal outcomes, ensuring that justice-involved licensees have a fair chance to succeed in the burgeoning cannabis market."

The first of the five inaugural cohort dispensary members, Matawana, located at 533 5th Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, is scheduled to open on Thursday, February 29. The other CAURD Community members will be opening dispensaries in the coming weeks and months in Long Island City, Queens and in the NoMad, Upper East Side and Chelsea neighborhoods of Manhattan.

"The regulated adult-use cannabis system is complicated and the moving pieces are difficult to navigate, especially for a new business owner like me," said Leeann Mata, CAURD licensee and Founder of Matawana. "For Matawana, working with Housing Works and having its support and mentorship has been invaluable throughout this process. Because of Housing Works, we feel well-positioned to open and operate our dispensary in NYC successfully."

To learn more about Housing Works' CAURD Community initiative, please visit hwcannabis.co/community/ .

About Housing Works

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts. Born out of the Housing Committee of ACT UP New York in 1990, Housing Works was founded on the premise that housing is the threshold step for improving the emotional and physical health of homeless people living with HIV/AIDS, irrespective of disease advancement, mental health issues, or addiction. Today, the organization serves over 12,000 clients annually in the five boroughs of New York City through a constellation of housing, primary and mental health care, case management, harm reduction services, and job training, and it is nationally recognized for its fierce advocacy on behalf of its member communities through organizing, policy, research, and litigation efforts. Housing Works fundraises through its beloved chain of social enterprise retail including Housing Works Thrift Shops, Bookstore Cafe, and New York's first adult-use cannabis dispensary, Housing Works Cannabis Co. Learn more at www.housingworks.org .

About Housing Works Cannabis Co

Housing Works Cannabis Co is recipient of New York State's first CAURD social equity license and the first legal cannabis dispensary to open in the state. Founded in 2022 as a bold new extension of Housing Works' established retail outlets, all proceeds from Housing Works Cannabis Co go directly to the nonprofit organization's mission to end social injustices through the provision of lifesaving services and relentless advocacy. For over 30 years, Housing Works has provided housing, healthcare and other critical services to New Yorkers affected by HIV/AIDS, homelessness, substance use and criminal justice involvement. Not only does Housing Works Cannabis Co generate funding for these services, it does so while modeling the positive role that cannabis can play in our communities. Learn more at hwcannabis.co .

