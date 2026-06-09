HousingWire acquires Keeping Current Matters, putting local market data into the tools agents use to win listings

KCM joins HousingWire Solutions, enhancing the platform with richer, more localized market intelligence that helps agents win listings and build client trust

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire, the most trusted source for news, data and insights in the housing market, today announced the acquisition of Keeping Current Matters (KCM), the subscription platform real estate professionals trust to explain the housing market to their clients with clarity and confidence.

For the tens of thousands of agents who rely on KCM, HousingWire's investment has one goal: helping them win more business. KCM becomes a core part of HousingWire Solutions, HousingWire's insights, analytics and marketing platform, alongside Altos and RealTrends, led by Mark Adams, executive vice president.

By integrating with HousingWire, KCM delivers a clearer, more local and more timely picture of the market inside the tools agents already use to educate clients and win listings. The acquisition comes as agents face a highly competitive market where sellers are increasingly selective and expertise matters more than ever.

"Agents don't need more data, they need the right intelligence in the moment they're sitting across from a client," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. "KCM has earned agents' trust for years by making the market easy to explain. With HousingWire's data behind it, that story becomes local and specific to the exact market each agent works in, driving sharper conversations, stronger listing presentations and more transactions."

"We built KCM to help agents explain the market with confidence, and our members have rewarded that with their trust for years," said Bill Harney, CEO of Keeping Current Matters. "With HousingWire's data and resources behind the platform, our customers get a more local, more powerful product and an even better reason to bring KCM into every client conversation."

Keeping Current Matters is HousingWire's fifth acquisition since 2020, expanding the company's platform serving housing professionals across real estate, mortgage and homebuilding.

HousingWire Data already powers KCM Local, bringing property-level market intelligence directly into the KCM platform. Building on that foundation, HousingWire will extend local data across content, scripts and client-facing assets to help agents turn market insights into stronger conversations.

"The integration with HousingWire makes our users more local, more relevant and more valuable to the clients they serve," said David Childers, president of KCM. "It's a natural next step in the direction our members have been moving all along."

Members can expect more local depth across the content, scripts and presentations they use every day. Prospective members can explore KCM Local at KeepingCurrentMatters.com.

Monhegan Partners LLC and Newport LLC served as transaction advisers, and The Miller Law Firm PLLC served as legal counsel to Keeping Current Matters in connection with the transaction.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most trusted source for housing market news, data and insights. Through its media, data, events and performance intelligence platforms, HousingWire helps housing professionals make better decisions, faster. HousingWire Data powers one of the nation's most extensive real estate and housing datasets, enabling clients to build data-driven businesses.

About Keeping Current Matters (KCM)

Keeping Current Matters is a subscription content and marketing platform that helps real estate professionals explain housing market dynamics with clarity and confidence. KCM equips agents with presentations, charts, scripts and ready-to-use content to power client conversations, listing presentations and consistent outreach.

Contact:

Brock Ward

Vice President of Marketing, HousingWire Solutions

***@hwmedia.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13150858

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE HousingWire