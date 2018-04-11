Houston Area Multifamily Property Among First to Open After Devastation of Hurricane Harvey, $6 Million Property Renovation of Kings Cove Now Complete

KINGWOOD, Texas, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The completion of an extensive, $6 Million renovation of Kings Cove Apartments, after the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey, places the greatly improved, Kingwood, TX property among the first multifamily complexes in the area to open.

The completion of an extensive, $6 Million renovation of Kings Cove Apartments, after the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey, places the greatly improved, Kingwood, TX property among the first multifamily complexes in the area to open.

The once-flooded, first-floor apartment homes in the 192-unit apartment community underwent dramatic upgrades that include; new stainless-steel appliances, white cabinetry, stained concrete flooring, new designer light fixtures, ten-foot ceilings with exposed ducts, and private patios or balconies. Other improvements include the swimming pool area, complete with new furniture and tropical landscaping, clubhouse and other community amenities.

Kings Cove Apartments is located in King's Harbor near Lake Houston at 4920 Magnolia Cove Drive in Kingwood, Texas.

To celebrate the milestone, a Grand Re-Opening event will be held on April 19, 2018 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the newly renovated community clubhouse. The event is open to the public and will include local cuisine, a DJ, tours of the community, kid's activities and a variety of door prizes.

Kings Cove is asset-managed by National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies. NAS is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with management office locations in Austin, TX and Chicago, IL.

"While being among the first properties in the area to reopen is extremely satisfying, we are very proud to offer an even better living environment for Kings Cove residents," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of National Asset Services. "The reopening is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and sacrifice from such a dedicated team of talented professionals."

The community is professionally managed by Greystar and includes one, two and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 707 to 1,368 square feet of living space.

The apartment community amenities include a new modern clubhouse with social spaces, cyber café, free Wi-Fi, and a high tech 24 Hour fitness studio. Residents can enjoy an outdoor swimming pool, sundeck and grilling stations. Kings Cove is a pet friendly community with a dog park, green space and tropical landscaping around the pool area.

"Kings Cove offers residents a convenient location close to Town Center Kingwood, nearby entertainment venues, local boutiques and a variety of wonderful restaurants," said Melissa Friend, Regional Property Manager for Greystar.

To learn more about Kings Cove visit https://www.kingscove-apts.com.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

National Asset Services is a commercial real estate management company that works with over 90 diversely structured ownership groups including; private investors and private investor groups, beneficiaries in Delaware Statutory Trusts (DST), and co-owners in tenant-in-common properties. The company's portfolio consists of over 70 properties in 23 states, valued at over $2 billion. For more information, visit nasassets.com.

About Greystar:

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated multifamily real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development and property management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing over 425,000 units in over 140 markets globally, with an aggregate estimated value of approximately $80 billion. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global network of institutional investors with over $21 billion in gross assets under management including more than $8 billion of developments that have been completed or are underway. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world class service in the rental housing real estate business. To learn more about Greystar, visit www.greystar.com.

Contact

JW Robison

193210@email4pr.com

(310) 795-8985

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-area-multifamily-property-among-first-to-open-after-devastation-of-hurricane-harvey-6-million-property-renovation-of-kings-cove-now-complete-300628091.html

SOURCE National Asset Services