Houston Attorney Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins Named to List of The Best Lawyers in America

News provided by

Quinones & Associates, PLLC

17 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Veteran trial lawyer recognized among the nation's best criminal defense attorneys 

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is pleased to announce that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins has been named to the 2024 list of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most highly regarded legal listings in the country.

In her second consecutive year on the Best Lawyers listing, Ms. Quinones-Hollins has again been recognized for excellence in general criminal defense. This year, she has also been honored for her work in white-collar criminal defense.

Ms. Quinones-Hollins has spent more than 20 years litigating complex state and federal criminal matters. Board certified in criminal defense by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, she works closely with nationally acclaimed trial lawyer Rusty Hardin and is currently Of Counsel for Rusty Hardin & Associates. She was part of the trial team that successfully defended chemical producer Arkema Inc. after it was charged with environmental crimes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and is one of the attorneys defending Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ms. Quinones-Hollins' experience has also made her a respected legal expert in the community. Most recently, she has appeared regularly on KPRC-TV's digital series "The Bench," where she provides legal analysis about the high-profile Houston murder trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr.

"To be recognized by my peers again this year is an honor," said Ms. Quinones-Hollins. "As a litigator, my top priority is ensuring that my clients are fairly represented under the law. It is an honor to do this work for them – to be recognized for it is icing on the cake."

Best Lawyers honorees are selected through peer reviews and a rigorous vetting process. To be recognized, Ms. Quinones-Hollins had to receive votes from current Best Lawyers in the same practice areas in the same geographic region. To read more: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/quinones-associates-pllc/94044/US

About Quinones & Associates, PLLC
Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is a Houston-based law firm that specializes in providing its clients with the most aggressive and compassionate legal defense possible. Its founder, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters and has earned a reputation for obtaining favorable results in criminal litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and personal injury matters. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.quinonesandassociates.com/

Contact:    
April Arias    
800-559-4534     
[email protected]     

SOURCE Quinones & Associates, PLLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.