Houston Attorney Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins Named to List of The Best Lawyers in America

Veteran trial lawyer recognized among the nation's best criminal defense attorneys

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is pleased to announce that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins has been named to the 2024 list of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most highly regarded legal listings in the country.

In her second consecutive year on the Best Lawyers listing, Ms. Quinones-Hollins has again been recognized for excellence in general criminal defense. This year, she has also been honored for her work in white-collar criminal defense.

Ms. Quinones-Hollins has spent more than 20 years litigating complex state and federal criminal matters. Board certified in criminal defense by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, she works closely with nationally acclaimed trial lawyer Rusty Hardin and is currently Of Counsel for Rusty Hardin & Associates. She was part of the trial team that successfully defended chemical producer Arkema Inc. after it was charged with environmental crimes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and is one of the attorneys defending Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ms. Quinones-Hollins' experience has also made her a respected legal expert in the community. Most recently, she has appeared regularly on KPRC-TV's digital series "The Bench," where she provides legal analysis about the high-profile Houston murder trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr.

"To be recognized by my peers again this year is an honor," said Ms. Quinones-Hollins. "As a litigator, my top priority is ensuring that my clients are fairly represented under the law. It is an honor to do this work for them – to be recognized for it is icing on the cake."

Best Lawyers honorees are selected through peer reviews and a rigorous vetting process. To be recognized, Ms. Quinones-Hollins had to receive votes from current Best Lawyers in the same practice areas in the same geographic region. To read more: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/quinones-associates-pllc/94044/US

About Quinones & Associates, PLLC

Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is a Houston-based law firm that specializes in providing its clients with the most aggressive and compassionate legal defense possible. Its founder, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters and has earned a reputation for obtaining favorable results in criminal litigation, white-collar criminal defense, and personal injury matters. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.quinonesandassociates.com/ .

