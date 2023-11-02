Quinones & Associates Named to 2024 List of Best Law Firms

News provided by

Quinones & Associates, PLLC

02 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Houston-based criminal defense firm celebrates debut in competitive legal guide

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinones & Associates is pleased to announce that publishers of The Best Lawyers in America have named the firm to its 2024 Best Law Firms guide. The firm is listed among the best in the Houston metropolitan area for criminal defense. 

The 2024 edition marks the firm's first-ever ranking in the prestigious listing, which obtains and evaluates surveys from attorneys within the same practice area, incorporates client feedback and conducts an editorial review to select its honorees. 

In order for a firm to be recognized as a Best Law Firm, it must have at least one attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America guide. Firm founder Letitia Quinones-Hollins was listed in the 2024 publication for criminal defense and white-collar criminal defense.

"It is really wonderful to be recognized by our peers, but more so our clients who give us incredible responsibility with their matters," said Ms. Quinones-Hollins. "Our focus is balancing the scales of justice towards our clients. The firm is humbled to be recognized for doing just that."

Ms. Quinones-Hollins has been fighting for her clients for more than 20 years. Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, she focuses her practice on white-collar crime and complex criminal litigation.

In addition to her Best Lawyers honor, Ms. Quinones-Hollins was recently named to Lawdragon's 2024 list of 500 Leading Litigators in America. She is regularly called upon by media to share her criminal defense expertise. Most recently, KPRC-TV's "The Bench," a digital series covering the A.J. Armstrong murder trial, featured Ms. Quinones-Hollins as its legal analyst.

To read more about the firm's Best Law Firms ranking, visit: https://www.bestlawfirms.com/.

About Quinones & Associates, PLLC
Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is a Houston-based law firm that specializes in providing its clients with the most aggressive and compassionate legal defense possible. Its founder, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters and has earned a reputation for obtaining favorable results in criminal litigation, white-collar criminal defense and personal injury matters. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.quinonesandassociates.com/.  

Contact:     
April Arias     
800-559-4534      
[email protected]

SOURCE Quinones & Associates, PLLC

Also from this source

Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

Criminal defense firm Quinones & Associates, PLLC is pleased to announce that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins is included among the nation's ...

Houston Attorney Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins Named to List of The Best Lawyers in America

Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is pleased to announce that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones-Hollins has been named to the 2024 list of The Best Lawyers ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.