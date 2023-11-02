Quinones & Associates Named to 2024 List of Best Law Firms

Houston-based criminal defense firm celebrates debut in competitive legal guide

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinones & Associates is pleased to announce that publishers of The Best Lawyers in America have named the firm to its 2024 Best Law Firms guide. The firm is listed among the best in the Houston metropolitan area for criminal defense.

The 2024 edition marks the firm's first-ever ranking in the prestigious listing, which obtains and evaluates surveys from attorneys within the same practice area, incorporates client feedback and conducts an editorial review to select its honorees.

In order for a firm to be recognized as a Best Law Firm, it must have at least one attorney listed in The Best Lawyers in America guide. Firm founder Letitia Quinones-Hollins was listed in the 2024 publication for criminal defense and white-collar criminal defense.

"It is really wonderful to be recognized by our peers, but more so our clients who give us incredible responsibility with their matters," said Ms. Quinones-Hollins. "Our focus is balancing the scales of justice towards our clients. The firm is humbled to be recognized for doing just that."

Ms. Quinones-Hollins has been fighting for her clients for more than 20 years. Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, she focuses her practice on white-collar crime and complex criminal litigation.

In addition to her Best Lawyers honor, Ms. Quinones-Hollins was recently named to Lawdragon's 2024 list of 500 Leading Litigators in America. She is regularly called upon by media to share her criminal defense expertise. Most recently, KPRC-TV's "The Bench," a digital series covering the A.J. Armstrong murder trial, featured Ms. Quinones-Hollins as its legal analyst.

About Quinones & Associates, PLLC

Quinones & Associates, PLLC, is a Houston-based law firm that specializes in providing its clients with the most aggressive and compassionate legal defense possible. Its founder, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters and has earned a reputation for obtaining favorable results in criminal litigation, white-collar criminal defense and personal injury matters. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.quinonesandassociates.com/ .

