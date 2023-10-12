Houston-Based Marble Capital Closes Its Fourth Fund with $816 Million in Capital Commitments

News provided by

Marble Capital

12 Oct, 2023, 07:12 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marble Capital is pleased to announce the final closing of Marble Capital Fund IV and its associated Co-Investment Vehicle ("The Fund") with $816 million in capital commitments.

Consistent with the company's strategy since inception, the Fund is focused on making preferred equity investments in tandem with select common equity investments in multifamily developments across the country.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming support provided by both new and returning limited partners," stated Adam Allen, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at Marble Capital. "With construction lending severely constrained, we believe our strategy is ideally situated to capitalize on today's dislocated capital markets."

Added Co-Founder and Managing Principal David Oelfke, "We built this Fund with a defensive investment strategy in mind and believe it will be able to withstand rising interest rates, lower valuations and dampened investment sales activity. In many ways, we view this as our golden moment from both an opportunity set standpoint and proof of concept as the Fund positions itself to deliver profitable returns even in a down market."

Since inception in 2016, Marble Capital has raised approximately $2 billion of capital commitments across a series of funds. 

Holland & Knight, LLP served as outside fund counsel for the Fund.

About Marble Capital

Marble Capital was established in 2016 and as of Q3 2023, the firm has an estimated US $2.1 billion of assets under management. The company provides flexible capital solutions for multifamily real estate developers, owners and buyers across the United States and has invested in more than 38,000 multifamily units representing $8.5 billion in capitalization. Marble Capital is headquartered in Houston, TX and is managed by a group of accomplished real estate professionals with over 150 years of combined experience in real estate finance, capital markets, development, and operations. For more information, please visit https://marblecapitallp.com.

SOURCE Marble Capital

