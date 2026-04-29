Houston Boston Partnership and Adams Automotive Appoints Mike Quinn as Houston Market Leader

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Boston Partnership and Adams Automotive is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Quinn as Houston Market Leader, a key leadership role overseeing operations across multiple locations within the Houston market.

This appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to growth, operational excellence, and leadership development as it expands its footprint and performance across the region.

HBP (PRNewsfoto/Autoshop Answers)

Mike Quinn has rapidly emerged as one of the most impactful leaders within Adams Automotive, demonstrating exceptional ability in driving performance, building high-level teams, and implementing scalable operational systems. Since joining the company, he has played a pivotal role in elevating store performance and contributing to the broader success of the organization.

In his new role, Quinn will be responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight across the Houston market, with a focus on strengthening operational consistency, developing General Managers, and driving performance across multiple locations. He will work closely with senior leadership to support long-term growth initiatives and ensure continued alignment across the platform.

"Mike's leadership, intensity, and ability to develop people set him apart," said Todd Hayes. "His impact has already been felt across the organization, and we are confident in his ability to help lead the Houston market into its next phase of growth."

Quinn's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Houston Boston Partnership and Adams Automotive as the company continues to scale operations, invest in leadership development, and position itself for long-term success.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity and the trust placed in me," said Quinn. "This role is about building people, strengthening our teams, and continuing to push the standard of performance across every location. We're just getting started."

Adams Automotive remains committed to delivering world-class service while developing the next generation of leaders within the automotive industry.

Media Contact:

Todd Westerlund

Phone : 925-9808012

Email : [email protected]

SOURCE Houston Boston Partnership