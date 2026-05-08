Houston Boston Partnership Expands Independent Goodyear Network Across Houston Market

HOUSTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Boston Partnership (HBP) announced the continued expansion of its independent Goodyear network across the Houston market as part of the company's broader growth and platform strategy.

HBP currently operates five Houston-area locations aligned with the Goodyear network:

HBP HBP (PRNewsfoto/Autoshop Answers)

Adams Automotive Goodyear The Woodlands

Adams Automotive Blalock Goodyear

Adams Automotive Barker Cypress Goodyear

NOW Auto Care Cypress Goodyear

NOW Auto Care Sienna Goodyear

The expansion strengthens HBP's position as one of the fastest growing independent automotive operating platforms in the country while combining HBP's operational systems and customer experience model with one of the most recognized brands in automotive history. "This relationship is much bigger than tires," said Mike Quinn, HBP Houston Market Leader and General Manager of Adams Automotive Goodyear The Woodlands. "Goodyear gives us the power of a nationally recognized brand while allowing us to maintain the leadership culture, operational discipline, and customer experience that built our business."

HBP's Goodyear growth strategy began with Adams Automotive Goodyear of The Woodlands, which has become a flagship operational model for the company. Operating from a 10 bay facility, the location generated more than $7 million in revenue in 2025 while maintaining an average repair order exceeding $1,000 and gross profit margins above 60%.

In March 2026, the Woodlands location achieved a record setting $683,000 revenue month. Across its five Houston area Goodyear aligned stores, HBP generated more than $30 million in revenue during 2025, with one flagship Houston location surpassing $10 million individually. The company plans continued expansion throughout Houston while strategically aligning additional stores and national partner locations with the Goodyear network.

HBP believes the partnership creates significant advantages in:

Fleet development

National account access

Multi-store scalability

Leadership development

Customer retention

Long-term enterprise growth

The company is also expanding its leadership and operational training platform through Courtside Training, powered by AutoShop Answers and the Key to Key operating philosophy developed by Todd Hayes.

"Scalability is not created by simply adding rooftops," said Todd Hayes, founder of AutoShop Answers. "True scalability comes from duplicating leadership, systems, accountability, culture, and customer experience across every location."

HBP is preparing for continued expansion in 2027 as the company pursues additional acquisitions, market density, and long-term strategic growth initiatives.

Media Contact

Houston Boston Partnership

Adams Automotive / NOW Auto Care

The Woodlands, Texas

281-367-7111

SOURCE Houston Boston Partnership