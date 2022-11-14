Houston Chronicle Names H+M Industrial EPC a Winner of The Houston Metro Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

PASADENA, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces have awarded H+M Industrial EPC a Top Workplaces 2022 honor. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are excited to be again named a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle. I am proud to be part of a company committed to its Core Values and that our employees genuinely own our company culture. H+M would not be where it is today without our team, who truly live and work by the values of Safety, Team Success, Continuous Improvement, and Client Experience," states Brandon Hogan, P.E. – President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

About H+M Industrial EPC: H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house, bolsters a unified approach that results in better customer deliverables. http://hm-ec.com/

