Houston Daycare Center Sued After 4-Year-Old Left in Hot Van

HOUSTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A mother is suing Star Kiddos Childcare Center, claiming the facility located in the Addicks Park Ten neighborhood, endangered her 4-year-old son's life when a van driver left him in the daycare's van for approximately two hours on May 24, 2023. The complaint filed by Brandy Jones claims the child fell asleep while being transported from Star Kiddos Childcare Center to his elementary school, and the driver did not comply with Texas laws to account for all children who exited the van at the school before returning to the center. Instead, Jones' son woke up in the hot van approximately two hours later, scared and confused, according to the complaint.

Jones claims she found out about the dangerous incident when her child's elementary school called to let her know that her son was dropped off late. She immediately contacted Star Kiddos Childcare Center, where caregivers attempted to sweep the incident under the rug and prevent her from reporting the incident to the state or local law enforcement by offering her two and a half weeks of free childcare, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims once Jones reported the incident to the state and local law enforcement, Star Kiddos Childcare Center provided false information in a state-mandated daycare incident report.

"The thought of my son being left in a sweltering van without anyone knowing is a nightmare no parent should have to experience," says Jones. "It is common knowledge leaving children in hot vehicles can turn fatal, especially with Houston's summer temperatures. Star Kiddos Childcare Center put my son's life at risk."

An independent investigation conducted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Child-Care Licensing Division and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed Jones' allegations against Star Kiddos Childcare Center, according to the suit. The facility was cited for leaving the boy in the van, not notifying Jones of the incident, and not complying with state laws when the driver did not ensure all children were accounted for at the elementary school drop-off and turned off the safety alarm in the van.

A look into Star Kiddos Childcare Center's safety track record with the state revealed the center received 39 additional violations between October 2020 and October 2023, including one issued five months after Jones' son was left in the daycare van.

"Star Kiddos Childcare Center blatantly ignored key childcare transportation laws that were created to prevent dangerous heat-related incidents like what happened to Ms. Jones' son," says The Button Law Firm's daycare injury lawyer Russell Button, who represents Jones and her son in this lawsuit. "The daycare center's response to leaving the child in the van is telling. We are committed to holding the center accountable for its gross oversight and endangering the life of an innocent child."

The case is Brandy Jones, Individually and as next friend of M.J., a minor child, vs. DFMK Group, LLC d/b/a Star Kiddos Childcare Center, Cause No. 202441585- 7 in the District Court of Harris County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

