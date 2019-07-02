Houston Independent School District Medicaid Finance & Consulting Services Selects Metova

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of enterprise cloud hosting, mobile and IoT Solutions, today announced the company was selected by the Houston Independent School District Medicaid Finance & Consulting Services to provide, administer and support Medical Reimbursement and Management Services (MRMS) software. The work includes MRMS development, demonstration, training, staging and QA for the Houston Independent School District Medicaid Finance & Consulting Services which supports over 100 school districts in the state serving more than half of the Medicaid eligible Special Education population in Texas.

"At Metova we leverage our extensive background in cloud and enterprise hosting to provide custom solutions, along with integrated security and disaster recovery facilities to meet the strict requirements of educational districts and institutions," said Jonathan Sasse, president and CMO at Metova. "Having deployed enterprise cloud solutions for Fortune 10 companies since 2012, and with extensive experience in HIPAA and large scale projects for education and public sectors, Metova was able to develop an elegant, powerful and scalable solution to facilitate and support the administration of Medicaid reimbursement for services provided to the district's special education students."

"Metova demonstrated an impressive track record along with a deep understanding of the systems and technologies needed to successfully administer and support our Medical Reimbursement and Management Services software," said Michael Gonzalez, general manager, Houston Independent School District Medicaid Finance and Consulting Services. "Accurate and timely reimbursement for Medicaid services is critical in the continuing support for special education throughout Texas and the country ensuring they receive the services these students require to foster a meaningful education – and Metova proved to have the capabilities, knowledge and ability to execute that we need."

Metova Inc provides a full range of services from strategy to implementation designed to enable businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging mobile, web, connected home, connected car and other technologies. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends. This pipeline of information combined with world-leading development and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.

Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that has attracted leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs

