Houston Internist Thomas Lux, MD Now Offering Exclusive Support and Service Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Thomas Lux, MD, internal medicine specialist with a practice in Houston, TX, is now offering patients the Concierge Choice, a full-practice membership medicine program that allows physicians and patients to spend more time together in a comprehensive, nurturing environment conducive to better health and wellness.

Dr. Lux is one of a growing number of physicians nationwide, and particularly in Houston, who offer concierge medicine. His membership program limits the size of his practice so he can provide his patients with more time and greater connectivity, plus enhanced lifestyle coaching and emotional support. This type of program is especially important in the current healthcare marketplace, where there is often tremendous pressure on physicians to treat a high volume of patients.

During the pandemic crisis, it became clear to Dr. Lux that his patients wanted to be treated by a physician they knew and trusted. "I want to be there for my patients, and deliver the kind of personal support that is getting increasingly complicated," said Dr. Lux. "I see this type of practice model as a return to the old school style of medicine that I love to practice, where I am able to take my time with patients, get to know them and their families and help them feel their best today, and in the days to come."

Membership benefits include: same-day/next-day appointments that are scheduled for longer so patients never feel rushed; a dedicated concierge coordinator at the office to answer calls and facilitate care; convenient email communication; direct after-hours support via Dr. Lux's private cell number; patient advocacy and enhanced coordination with specialists and other health providers; and a comprehensive annual exam with customized screenings for each patient.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support I've received throughout this transition," says Dr. Lux. "Over the years, I've developed close relationships with my patients and seeing them now become members has been a great honor. I look forward to creating an enhanced practice experience for them with all the time, service and attention they deserve."

As a patient recently said, "I am loving the concierge service. Same Dr. Lux—as comprehensive as ever—but faster service. Very pleased."

Dr. Lux's concierge program is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, or to join, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Thomas Lux , MD:

Thomas Lux, MD is board certified in Internal Medicine with two decades of experience treating patients. He completed his medical degree and residency at The University of Texas Medical School in Houston. Dr. Lux has been a faculty member at one of Houston's medical schools since 1994, and has a strong interest in outpatient, preventive care. His practice is located at 1701 Sunset Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005.

