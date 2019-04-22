Houston Methodist Enters New Integrated Supply Chain Partnership

NORTHFIELD, Ill., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new integrated partnership between Medline and Houston Methodist will identify new ways to leverage supply chain logistics and industry expertise.

"This partnership will allow us to take a more deliberate look at how those products are coming into the system and being utilized," says David Peck, Vice President of Supply Chain Management, Houston Methodist. "Teams are now working closely with Medline to design new ways to improve clinical and financial outcomes to make us an even stronger system."

Evolving Efficiency

As Houston Methodist transformed throughout the decades to serve changing community needs, Supply Chain leadership recognized a need to expand their service model too. Now, Medline is finalizing possible sites to build a new 1.3 million square foot distribution center that will house traditional supply chain services like centralized receiving and case cart picking. Additionally, this new consolidated services center will be home to the system's first consolidated sterile processing department to deliver greater consistency of quality and improved patient safety and satisfaction.

The system is also implementing a Medline supply chain optimization solution called Put-Away-Ready ™ that delivers supplies unpacked and pre-organized to different areas of the facilities. This will remove extraneous touchpoints from the supply delivery process.

"Medline is a problem solver, and our teams work tirelessly with customers to understand the root of problems so we can design customized solutions," says Rick Chapman, senior vice president, field sales, Medline. "We're excited to go down this path with Houston Methodist to transform the delivery of care in a whole new way."

Learn more about how Medline improves operating performance through customized solutions by visiting www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare business that improves the operating performance of healthcare systems and providers by delivering customized solutions for clinical programs, medical supplies and supply chain and financial solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company strategically supports nearly a third of the largest healthcare systems in the United States and also works with providers across the continuum of care to achieve both clinical and financial success. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline's more than 20,000 employees provide a customized approach to each healthcare provider enabled by this agility at scale. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Related Links

https://www.medline.com/

