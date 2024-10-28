HOUSTON PETSET AND CRIME STOPPERS OF HOUSTON PROPOSE COMMUNITY SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT PETS IMPACTED BY DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

To conclude Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the two organizations host a press conference to highlight the effects of domestic abuse on pets and proactive solutions to help victims in the Houston community.

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston PetSet, a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, is hosting a press conference with the Crime Stoppers of Houston to discuss the crisis of domestic violence and its impact on pets. The two organizations are teaming up to provide recommendations to community leaders to provide resources for victims to escape these dangerous situations.

Pets, often seen as beloved companions and sources of comfort, can also become victims of abuse and neglect, or used as tools of control in violent households. The link between domestic violence and pet neglect is not just an unfortunate coincidence—it's a chilling tactic employed by abusers to further manipulate and trap their victims.

For many survivors, leaving their pets behind is unthinkable. However, the availability of pet-friendly shelters is extremely limited. This lack of options leaves victims with an impossible choice: remain in a dangerous situation or leave their pets in harm's way.

Join us on Wednesday, October 30 where we will propose comprehensive solutions that provide accessible support for human and canine victims as well as accountability for the criminals involved.

What: Domestic Violence and its Impact on Pets in Houston Who: Houston PetSet, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Houston Area Women's Center When: Wednesday, October 30, 10 a.m. Where: Crime Stoppers of Houston

3001 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA

