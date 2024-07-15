HOUSTON PETSET AND THE BABINSKI FOUNDATION MOBILIZE RESCUE UNIT AND RESOURCES TO ASSIST THE ANIMALS OF HOUSTON DEVASTATED BY HURRICANE BERYL

More than 50 adoptable Houston-area rescue dogs and puppies will be

transported to find new homes in Minnesota

HOUSTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston PetSet, a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, is coordinating with The Babinski Foundation, a shelter and nonprofit located in Pequot Lakes, MN on the evening of Wednesday, July 17 to deliver much needed supplies to local animal shelters in desperate need of essentials. In addition, the foundation will take more than 50 rescue dogs back to their shelter in MN to provide relief to rescue groups who are bearing the brunt of the animal homelessness crisis in Houston.

In the aftermath of Beryl, area shelters are struggling to meet the needs of the thousands of additional pets under their care. Many facilities sustained extensive damage and lost vital supplies to the storm. As thousands of pet owners and foster families are still without power, they are forced to bring their pets back into the care of shelters and rescue groups who have been operating without additional kennel space for months.

The rescue unit from MN will deliver essential supplies: dog and cat food, cat litter, water, medication and bedding to local shelters in need, with distribution coordinated by Houston PetSet. Media and local leaders are invited to attend.

Donations are welcome and will go directly to the shelters and animals impacted by the storm. They can be made at https://houstonpetset.org.

What:

Hurricane Beryl Animal Shelter Rescue Who:

Babinski Foundation; Houston PetSet When:

Wednesday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. Where:

Faust Distributing

10040 East Freeway, Houston Texas 77029

Houston PetSet is a 501c3 nonprofit with the mission to end the homelessness and suffering of companion animals and elevate their status in society. The organization works with local officials, municipal entities, and community leaders to protect the public and provide humane, compassionate care to all domestic animals. Learn more at houstonpetset.org.

The Babinski Foundation is a private 501c3 animal shelter located in Pequot Lakes, MN. Their mission is to rescue and restore abandoned and stray animals, giving each an opportunity for new life and a loving home, through adoption and education. Learn more at https://www.babinskifoundation.org/.

SOURCE Houston PetSet