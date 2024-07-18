HOUSTON PETSET AND THE BABINSKI FOUNDATION MOBILIZE RESCUE UNIT AND RESOURCES TO ASSIST THE ANIMALS OF HOUSTON DEVASTATED BY HURRICANE BERYL

More than 50 adoptable Houston-area rescue dogs and puppies were transported to find new homes in Minnesota

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston PetSet, a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston's homeless animal crisis, coordinated with The Babinski Foundation, a shelter and nonprofit located in Pequot Lakes, MN on the evening of Wednesday, July 17 to deliver much needed supplies to local animal shelters in desperate need of essentials. In addition, the foundation took 54 rescue dogs and puppies back with them to their shelter in MN to provide relief to rescue groups who are bearing the brunt of the animal homelessness crisis in Houston.

View Photos & Videos Here.

In the aftermath of Beryl, area shelters are struggling to meet the needs of the thousands of additional pets under their care. Many facilities sustained extensive damage and lost vital supplies to the storm. As thousands of pet owners and foster families are still without power, they have been forced to bring their pets back into the care of shelters and rescue groups who have been operating without additional kennel space for months.

The rescue unit from MN drove through the night to deliver 10,000 pounds of dog and cat food, 2,000 pounds of kitty litter, supplies, and bedding to local groups in need, with distribution coordinated by Houston PetSet. On the receiving end of these vital supplies were Houston-area organizations including Interfaith Ministries aniMeals on Wheels, Jacinto City Dog Pound Rescue, Wolly Kitten Club, and several local street feeders.

The animal welfare nonprofit and municipal groups who brought dogs for transport included Berg Foster Life, S.A.V.E. Rescue, Texas Animal Rescue Rehab, Tootsie Dog Rescue, Lola's Lucky Day, Harris County Pets, and Houston Humane Society.

"The shelters in Houston have been significantly impacted by Hurricane Beryl, due to increased demand and restricted resources," said Donna Sutton, Executive Director, The Babinski Foundation. "We are thrilled to team up with Houston PetSet to bring much needed relief to the everyday heroes who are taking care of the abandoned and stray animals who need it most."

"We are so grateful for partners like The Babinski Foundation who no only replenished much-needed supplies, but also returned to Minnesota with 54 dogs that come from Houston-area groups," said Tena Lundquist Faust, Co-President of Houston PetSet. "This is what collaboration looks like, and we need to continue to build relationships in order to help our city and county solve Houston's homeless animal crisis."

Houston PetSet and The Babinski Foundation have regularly partnered over the past several years to send Houston dogs up north to find adoptive homes. Thanks to unique collaborations such as this, thousands of dogs and cats have been transported to safety.

Donations are welcome and will go directly to the shelters and animals impacted by the storm. They can be made at https://houstonpetset.org.

Houston PetSet is a 501c3 nonprofit with the mission to end the homelessness and suffering of companion animals and elevate their status in society. The organization works with local officials, municipal entities, and community leaders to protect the public and provide humane, compassionate care to all domestic animals. Learn more at houstonpetset.org.

The Babinski Foundation is a private 501c3 animal shelter located in Pequot Lakes, MN. Their mission is to rescue and restore abandoned and stray animals, giving each an opportunity for new life and a loving home, through adoption and education. Learn more at https://www.babinskifoundation.org/.

SOURCE Houston PetSet